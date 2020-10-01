News By Tag
Saudi Arabia's Borders to Reopen for International Travel
By: Saudi Visa
The government has aimed to reopen Saudi Arabia's borders in order to allow those who have religious, personal and business reasons to be able to return to the nation. Reopening at this moment has been approved in order to allow permanent residents who were unable to re-enter Saudi Arabia, reunite families as well as boost Saudi Arabia's tourism industry, and allow essential business travel to continue.
British Airways aims to resume flights from 15th October directly from London Heathrow to Riyadh, Saudia Airlines have already resumed their international travel. It is also required that you present a negative Covid-19 test that is not older than 48 hours upon your arrival.
Saudi Arabia plans to completely open their borders to all tourists by the beginning of 2021, and has hopes to open it sooner should there be positive reports of the Covid-19 vaccine that is currently undergoing testing.
At present, Riyadh International airport, Jeddah International airport, Medinah International airport, Dammam International airport and Gassim International airport are all operating in Saudi Arabia. Domestic flights are available nationwide. Riyadh International airport is now operating international flights between Saudi Arabia and London Heathrow airport via Saudia airlines. Currently Egyptair, Saudia, Lufthansa, Emirates, Turkish Airlines and KLM are also operating flights to KSA.
GCC Travel Restrictions and Requirements:
The GCC has opened up travel freely between member countries. Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia are all member countries. While traveling between these countries, each of their regulations must be adhered to. Normal identity documents for crossing into the borders of other GCC countries apply as usual.
Covid-19 Travel Regulations for EU Nationals:
Not all EU Nationals are permitted to travel to Saudi Arabia, and for each EU nation the regulations will vary. It is however standard that EU Nationals will be expected to present a negative Covid-19 test not older than 48 hours upon arrival in Saudi Arabia. You must ensure that your travel insurance will cover any delays in your travels due to Covid-19 and further that you are familiar with each nations regulations.
Covid-19 Travel Regulations for US Nationals:
Only United States citizens who hold a Saudi Arabia residence permit are able to enter into Saudi Arabia as of 15th September 2020. In order to enter Saudi Arabia it is required that you present a negative Covid-19.
Saudia and Lufthansa are two of the airlines who are currently flying into Saudi Arabia from the United States.
Which Visa applications are open:
You will be able to apply for a residence visa, student visa, religious visa, personal visa or a travel visa since they have reopened. However, your visa may only be valid for after January 2021 if it is for non-essential travel and if you are from a country that is listed as a high risk country.
For expatriates that have been affected during the lockdown, The Directorate General of Passports extended all expatriates before June 2020 by three months allowing expatriates to return home.
The information provided is provided by Saudi Able Link, a Saudi Arabia Visa (https://www.saudiarabiavisa.co.uk/
Contact
Vishal Patel
***@saudiarabiavisa.co.uk
