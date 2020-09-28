Parade of Homes Winners Announced

News By Tag
Parade of Homes' entries were divided into price categories and judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced last night at the HBA DOC Parade of Homes Virtual Awards Program, an online event that announced and congratulated the winning builders.
This year's winners in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties are:
Category #1: $250,000 - $320,0000
GOLD WINNER: C11 Milk & Cookies by Fresh Paint by Garman Homes
SILVER WINNER: C10 Chicken Noodle Soup by Fresh Paint by Garman Homes
BRONZE: D4 Norman by Eastwood Homes of Raleigh
Category #2: $350,000 - $425,000
GOLD WINNER: C21 The Wakeford by David Weekley Homes
SILVER WINNER: C23 The Haven by Saussy Burbank
Category #3: $474,000 - $575,000
GOLD WINNER: C14 Edison II by Lennar
SILVER WINNER: C22 The Yorkshire by David Weekley Homes
Category #4: $595,000 - $640,000
GOLD WINNER: C19 64 East by Homes by Dickerson
SILVER WINNER: D2 Moss Hill Towne by Homes by Dickerson
BRONZE WINNER: D5 Edison II by Stanley Martin Homes
Category #5: $649,000 - $675,000
GOLD WINNER: D12 Dukes Revival by Homes by Dickerson
SILVER WINNER: O2 Galvani II by Lennar
BRONZE WINNER: C1 The Chadbourn by Caruso Homes
Category #6: $744,000 - $790,000
GOLD WINNER: D1 True Arch by Homes by Dickerson
SILVER WINNER: C13 Farmington by Halcyon Homes, LLC
BRONZE WINNER: C26 Stewart's Landing by Horizon Custom Builders, LLC
Category #7: $849,000 - $975,000
GOLD WINNER: C20 The Void by Homes by Dickerson
SILVER WINNER: C7 Robeson Creek by Cotton Custom Homes, Inc.
BRONZE WINNER: C24 The Chatham Retreat by ICG Homes
Category #8: $1.2 Million to $1.7 Million
GOLD WINNER: D13 Arlington by Hearthstone Luxury Homes
SILVER WINNER: C2 The Crown Estate by Hurst Home Company, LLC
BRONZE WINNER: C4 Livin' On The Edge by Bost Custom Homes
Sponsored by BMC, the Parade of Homes continues October 2nd – 4th and October 9th – 11th from noon to 5 PM each day. Parade of Homes' books, available at each Parade home and at Harris Teeter locations in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties, provide price and floor plan information, maps, and directions to all of the homes on the Parade.
The HBA DOC is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Members of these associations include builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction.
For more information call 919.493.8899, visit TriangleParadeofHomes.com (http://www.triangleparadeofhomes.com/
