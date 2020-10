Parade of Homes Winners Announced

By: HBA of Durham, Orange & Chatham Counties

-- The Home Builders Association (HBA) of Durham, Orange & Chatham (DOC) Counties is proud to announce the winning entries of the 2020 Parade event. Held annually in the fall, the Parade of Homes is a free, self-guided tour, showcasing exciting trends and quality products in new home construction and technology. This year's Parade features homes priced from $250,000 to $1.7 million, offering options to meet the needs of home buyers in a diverse price range.Parade of Homes' entries were divided into price categories and judged by teams of builders and new home professionals from other markets. The winners were announced last night at the HBA DOC Parade of Homes Virtual Awards Program, an online event that announced and congratulated the winning builders.This year's winners in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties are:GOLD WINNER: C11 Milk & Cookies by Fresh Paint by Garman HomesSILVER WINNER: C10 Chicken Noodle Soup by Fresh Paint by Garman HomesBRONZE: D4 Norman by Eastwood Homes of RaleighGOLD WINNER: C21 The Wakeford by David Weekley HomesSILVER WINNER: C23 The Haven by Saussy BurbankGOLD WINNER: C14 Edison II by LennarSILVER WINNER: C22 The Yorkshire by David Weekley HomesGOLD WINNER: C19 64 East by Homes by DickersonSILVER WINNER: D2 Moss Hill Towne by Homes by DickersonBRONZE WINNER: D5 Edison II by Stanley Martin HomesGOLD WINNER: D12 Dukes Revival by Homes by DickersonSILVER WINNER: O2 Galvani II by LennarBRONZE WINNER: C1 The Chadbourn by Caruso HomesGOLD WINNER: D1 True Arch by Homes by DickersonSILVER WINNER: C13 Farmington by Halcyon Homes, LLCBRONZE WINNER: C26 Stewart's Landing by Horizon Custom Builders, LLCGOLD WINNER: C20 The Void by Homes by DickersonSILVER WINNER: C7 Robeson Creek by Cotton Custom Homes, Inc.BRONZE WINNER: C24 The Chatham Retreat by ICG HomesGOLD WINNER: D13 Arlington by Hearthstone Luxury HomesSILVER WINNER: C2 The Crown Estate by Hurst Home Company, LLCBRONZE WINNER: C4 Livin' On The Edge by Bost Custom HomesSponsored by BMC, the Parade of Homes continues October 2– 4and October 9– 11from noon to 5 PM each day. Parade of Homes' books, available at each Parade home and at Harris Teeter locations in Durham, Orange, and Chatham Counties, provide price and floor plan information, maps, and directions to all of the homes on the Parade.The HBA DOC is affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders and the North Carolina Home Builders Association. Members of these associations include builders, developers, subcontractors, suppliers, and professionals in businesses related to residential construction.For more information call 919.493.8899, visit TriangleParadeofHomes.com ( http://www.triangleparadeofhomes.com/ ), or follow us on Facebook ( https://www.facebook.com/ TriangleParadeOfHomes/ ) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/triangleparade/). We encourage you to learn more!