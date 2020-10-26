Cannes Award Winning Filmmaker Carlos A. Hurtado receives back to back film festival nominations

Contact

-- Cannes Award Winning Filmmaker Carlos A. Hurtado "Cry" is an official selection –nominee at the Canadian International Fashion Film Festivalon October 26 & 27, 2020Adding to Hurtado's Career Collection of 63 Awards and over 201 NominationsCarlos A. Hurtado, a multi award winning Mexican-American director filmmaker, continues to receive back to back film festival selections. "Cry" the fashion film he directed and wrote is an official selection / nominated for "Best Cinematography"at Canadian International Fashion Film Festival @canifff_ca #canifff2020 - October 26 & 27, 2020All of which add to Carlos A. Hurtado's more than 200 film festival nominations and 63 wins.His fashion film "Cry" has already garnered a total of 29 nominations in various festival categories in 2019 and 2020. "Cry" won Best Story at the Sarajevo Fashion Film Festival, Best Cinematography at the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival / International Fashion Film Awards (often referred to as the Cannes of fashion film festivals), Best Costume Design at the Seattle Fashion Film Festival and Best Director award at the Croatia Fashion Film Festival.Hurtado describes his self-produced fashion film "Cry" as "a visual story of distance." In the film two young women discuss love and life with the younger asking how will she recognize love and the elder explaining that our biggest fears can also be our most treasured gifts. The two models dialogue is highlighted by dreamlike film work shot on location in the heart of Mexico in the mountain regions of Guanajuato."The inspiration behind creating this project was to tell a story of an emotion that everybody can relate to, Love, and naturally weave that together with the beauty that is architecture, paintings, clothing, nature, and us," says Hurtado. He adds, "Each element has a tale and history behind it.Trailer "Cry"Hurtado recognizes the importance of being selected for so many film festivals. "Just being selected for any film festival is a great honor, but to be nominated for more than 201 different festival categories leaves me incredibly humbled" says Hurtado. "To have two more nominations and possibly win my 64th, and 65th award leaves my head spinning" exclaims Hurtado.Carlos Hurtado is a Mexican- American Cannes Film Festival / American Pavilion award winner (Hollygrove)whose work has been featured on ABC, CNN, Univision, Azteca, Telemundo, Spectrum News, Playboy radio, LATV, Moviemaker Magazine, Estrella TV and Alegria Magazine. Carlos Hurtado has created promotional material for such well-known brands as Nickelodeon, he's directed music videos for groups like Latin Grammy nominated Voz de Mando, and his short films have garnered him 63 awards and more than 200 nominations.Much of Carlos Hurtado's award winning films are inspired by nonprofit groups which he's partnered with including Parents Against Cancer / Padres Contra El Cancer. Carlos Hurtado is extremely devoted to his hometown of Los Angeles, CA and often creates films pro bono for nonprofit organizations that serve his community. Time and again Carlos finds in these programs, and the people being served by them the inspiration required creating his award winning films. While the awards, recognition, and continued prosperity are well worth celebrating, Carlos Hurtado is most rewarded when he can share his talent for filmmaking with these wonderful community based organizations and the amazing people they serve.