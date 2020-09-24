FLATTOAST TO MICROSOFT: We would Love To Have Your Company As a Strategic Partner!

With Microsoft As A Strategic Partner, It Would Allow Us To Build a $5 Trillion Global Lifestyle Market Based On Our Proprietary Technology!

-- "Let us start by saying we are not seeking any type of direct investment in FlatToast. Microsoft does not have the money to buy us! But what we are seeking is access to Microsoft Services and Software in order to create a host of different options for our Members as our Lifestyles Platform grows. And by giving us access to Microsoft Services and Software, FlatToast would use its Lifestyles Platform to drive Microsoft Global Sales." stated Mary Wilson, Director of Inventory Growth for FlatToast Lifestyles Framework."When you take a step back and look at all the moving pieces (Ventures) that make up your company, none of them are designed to drive your company core products sales. In some ways Microsoft is competing against itself. FlatToast would allow us to create 4 unique categories (Gaming, Business Solutions, Surface Computing and Prepaid Services) and then build new revenue structures around each moving piece. Once everything is in place, we will then be able to sell everything that Microsoft Makes in seamless manner!FlatToast Growth would allow us to become Microsoft's Sole Client when it comes to Cloud Computing! In 5 years FlatToast will have more than 2.3 billion members. We have 18 million Beta Users and 125 million people on a waiting list that we delete from our system every 4 months. So, we know the value our system offers consumers! FlatToast Lifestyles Platform will enable us to offer our members a Complete Microsoft Solution for their Home and Business. FlatToast members will become Microsoft Customers!•Microsoft Wearable•Lifestyle Algorithm (Generating a Sale as fast as a Wall Street Trade!)•Virtual Banking•Value Rating•Surface Computing•Smart Home Products•Reliable Product & Consumer Data•Cortana Concierge Service (The Ultimate A.I. FlatToast Infotainment System)•New Quantum Gaming (It is the Future of Gaming)•New Advertising Framework That Will Finally Let Advertisers Know Which Media Format or Ad Campaign Generated Their Sales! This system alone would save a company like P&G more than $4 billion a year. Without knowing what media channel is driving a company real world sales companies like Ford, IBM, Microsoft, and P&G will continue spending money on Advertising that they don't need to… Over a 4-year period FlatToast Advertising Framework would save P&G more than $12 billion and Ford Motor Company $9 billion.Because SALES IS THE NEW TECHNOLOGY! The Future is Now, and companies that can drive other companies' sales will control global markets. More important FlatToast is the only new venture that can actually, drive Microsoft Global Sales in ways none of its current ventures can! Generating the sale within our system creates a level of exclusivity while permitting FlatToast to bring thousands of new startups in need of sales to Microsoft Products! A single doorway that any company in need of sales, can walk through...Ladies and Gentlemen, we are in search of quality products and business services. And what we are offering Microsoft is the opportunity to take the Journey with us! FlatToast is a "Raw Ideal" that one day will become a GLOBAL MASTERPIECE!Just last week Microsoft was ready to spend billions on Fools Gold! Because that's what Tik Tok is, Fools Gold! Tik Tok, Facebook, Twitter and YouTube don't have an internal Validation Component built into their Algorithm; thus, making their data unreliable. And surprisingly shocking, not a single investment firm on Wall Street has an internal Validation Component built into their Algorithm either! FlatToast Algorithm is based on the Products and Business Services Consumers Buy or Seek to Buy! Which allows us to give companies like JPMorgan Chase, Verizon, Huawei, AXA, Volkswagen, ExxonMobil, Cargill, Cardinal Health and AT&T a Valid Value Rating. Without a Valid Value Rating these companies are unable to see the invisible sales that's standing right in front of them and unknowingly will continue to overspend on the conversion component of a Sale or new Customer!This is why our objective is simple, make sure our members have the "Virtual Tools" they need to discover all the Products and Business Services that will change their life! We are not trying to sell our members a product, but a Solution Each Time Their Life Changes! It is and will always be about THE JOURNEY WE TAKE WITH OUR MEMBERS. And with each change we will be able to sell a member a new solution, a new solution with each change, a new solution with each change, now times that by 2.3 billion members? And please don't confuse a product with an Lifestyle Solution! "SO, JOIN US ON THIS JOURNEY… FlatToast looks forward in working with Microsoft now or in the future." stated Vince Charles Allen Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Lifestyle Designer of FlatToast Lifestyle Framework.