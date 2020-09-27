Final Week of ChowderMonth Brings More To the Table

Thousands have participated in the month long pivot of the Southern Ocean Chamber of Commerce's iconic Chowderfest, as it heads to the final stretch things are just starting to heat up

Final Week of Chowdermonth begins Sept 27

-- With no onsite festival this year, the Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce has taken the popularity of their 32 annual LBI Chowderfest to bring attention to local businesses. Their month long celebration of tasting, chowderfeasting at home, chowder tail gates, dine in and dine outs has kept thousands talking about their favorite choice. When in the Chowder Capital of NJ, there will be still plenty to come before the champion is announced.Back by overwhelming demand, look for an Official Limited Edition online shop to make a pop up appearance with a re release of 2020 designs as well as a new special design on sale just for the final week. In partnership with Jetty, this shop will be available on October 1 located on www.chowderfest.com and will ship merchandise in time for cooler weather and holiday giving. For those who ordered the Official Chowderfest 2020 Merchandise that was on sale until Sept 15, all orders have been shipped and should arriving in time for the final weekend. The Chowder Run Challenge had runners, walkers and bikers registered throughout the East Coast, the final week will see inaugural medals sent directly to over 100 competitors that have already completed and submitted their times, and others who have until Oct 4 to finish. This medal will be a prized item for any Chowderfest collector and will be encouraged to be worn for when the weekend returns in 2021.Watch Sunday October 4 on LBI Official Chowderfest facebook page and the Southern Ocean Chamber YouTube Channel for a closing ceremony with a message from all 2020 restaurant competitors and merchants to air after online voting closes at 3pm. A real time announcement will also come to reveal the overall champion for 2020 Chowdermonth. Mask up and head out to vote for your favorites, there can be only one in 2020. Competitors are: Lefty's Tavern , County Kettle Chowda, Terrace Tavern, Surf City Hotel, Ott's Good Earth Garden, Tucker's Tavern, Daddy O, The WooHoo, The Gateway, Cluck'N Crabs, Polly's Dock & Clam House, Daymark, Birdy's Cafe and Artisan Market , The Arlington, The Old Causeway Steak & Oyster House, Roberto's Dolce Vita, Dune 18, Kubel's Too, Panzone's Pizza, Buckalew's , ScoJo's , Howard's , La Bamba , Chicken or the Egg's and Living On the Veg.Listen to the free Chowderfest Play list when en route or at home and use the interactive map to locate restaurants as well as merchants who are offering Chowder Month specials: Bywatyr Shop, Gifted by the Sea, Between the Sheets, South End Surf 'N Paddle, The Mod Hatter, Progressive Dimensions, Yuletide Christmas Shop, Making Waves, Chick's LBI Shop and The Good Life Boutique. Find everything you need by going to www.chowderfest.com or following the official LBI Chowderfest Facebook page. The Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce thanks all who participated in making this unique situation so positive including 2020 sponsors The Sandpaper, AtlantiCare, Atlantic States Group, Anderson Insurance, G Anderson Agency Beasley Media Group and New Jersey Division of Travel & Tourism. For more information about the region's chamber go to www.visitLBIregion.com or call 609 494 7211