Meet The Bellingers talk "Coupling Entrepreneurship" on Entrepreneurship LIVE at 8:45p Show

On this on the Entrepreneurship LIVE at 8:45p. Show Wednesday evening, September 23rd, 2020. The Bellingers are the accomplished and multi- award-winning guests; sharing anecdotes, business advice quotes, and more on "coupling entrepreneurship."

By: Entrepreneurship LIVE Show

Coupling Entrepreneurship #EntrepreneurshipLIVE

Contact

Tracey Bond

Certified Publicist,

Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR

***@beneficience.com Tracey BondCertified Publicist,Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR

End

--Robert C. DoddsMeet The Bellingers: Donna Smith Bellinger & awarded business-preneur + author of "YouLostMe@Hello"and her multi-award-winning husband Steve Bellinger,Authorpreneur of the Award-Winning Time Travel / Historical Fiction novel"The Chronocar - An Urban Adventure In Time,"​"Edge of Perception; A Paranormal Science Fiction Love Story,"​and "e-Pocalypse - The Digital Dystopia is Coming"and coming soon..."Time Waits for No One"She has spent most of her 25+ year career leading, training and coaching high-performing and high-integrity sales teams to boost revenues, work together efficiently, generate leads, up-level customer service and achieve consistent cash flow, using her 5-stepprocess. Throughout her career, Donna has also been a leader in her industry and beyond. An international keynote speaker, Donna is often featured in the media, recently in Essence Magazine, in which she highlighted for her book, You Lost Me @ Hello: Actionable Principles That Move You Beyond Networking. She's also written Creating The 8th Day & The 25th Hour and was a Contributing Author in The Entrepreneur Within You, Vol. 2, Ch. 1: Failing Up. In 2014He is the author of the award winning novel, The Chronocar for Barking Rain Press. He was born and raised on the West Side of Chicago by a single mom who worked nights for a printing company. She would bring home books and magazines to encourage her kids to read. This is how Steve discovered Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, Arthur C. Clarke and the other masters of classic science fiction. His stories usually involve ordinary people, and appeal to more than just sci-fi fans. Over the years he has written everything from newspaper articles, comic strips and radio drama to short stories and fan fiction. An alum of the Illinois Institute of Technology, Steve has worked in technology for over 40 years, from cable and satellite TV to computers. He worked as a free-lance webmaster for many years, having designed and built over 100 websites. Steve lives in the Lincoln Park community with his wife Donna (author of You Lost Me @ Hello, Actionable principles that move you beyond Networking) and a cat to be named later. Learn more about Steve at http://BellingerBooks.com Entrepreneurship LIVE show is a televised social media broadcast online where ENTREPRENEURS Engage, Interact & Thought Lead each other!" Entrepreneurs & LIVE audiences trending thought leadership topics...challenges + LIVE audience comments, Q&A's and on-screen shout-outs!Donna Smith Bellinger "THE REVENUE ACCELERATOR"is available for choice events, speaking engagements, radio, podcast, television and media opportunities, news interviews, et al. at https://beneficience.com/? s=Donna+Smith+ Bellinger https://www.facebook.com/1947354418869328/videos/3331856776883740/