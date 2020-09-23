News By Tag
Meet The Bellingers talk "Coupling Entrepreneurship" on Entrepreneurship LIVE at 8:45p Show
On this on the Entrepreneurship LIVE at 8:45p. Show Wednesday evening, September 23rd, 2020. The Bellingers are the accomplished and multi- award-winning guests; sharing anecdotes, business advice quotes, and more on "coupling entrepreneurship."
By: Entrepreneurship LIVE Show
Meet The Bellingers: Donna Smith Bellinger & awarded business-preneur + author of "YouLostMe@Hello"
Authorpreneur of the Award-Winning Time Travel / Historical Fiction novel
"The Chronocar - An Urban Adventure In Time,"
"Edge of Perception; A Paranormal Science Fiction Love Story,"
and "e-Pocalypse - The Digital Dystopia is Coming"
and coming soon..."Time Waits for No One"
DSB: "We both have an entrepreneurial spirit, according to our gifts."
About Donna Smith Bellinger: She has spent most of her 25+ year career leading, training and coaching high-performing and high-integrity sales teams to boost revenues, work together efficiently, generate leads, up-level customer service and achieve consistent cash flow, using her 5-step "Donnatize to Monetize" process. Throughout her career, Donna has also been a leader in her industry and beyond. An international keynote speaker, Donna is often featured in the media, recently in Essence Magazine, in which she highlighted for her book, You Lost Me @ Hello: Actionable Principles That Move You Beyond Networking. She's also written Creating The 8th Day & The 25th Hour and was a Contributing Author in The Entrepreneur Within You, Vol. 2, Ch. 1: Failing Up. In 2014
SB: "Many people ask ask me about how I get where I am...I wrote my 1st novel at 65 years old; even though I've been working at it since I was 12; so my advice is to never give up. If you happen to be younger, don't wait until you're 65."
About Steve Bellinger: He is the author of the award winning novel, The Chronocar for Barking Rain Press. He was born and raised on the West Side of Chicago by a single mom who worked nights for a printing company. She would bring home books and magazines to encourage her kids to read. This is how Steve discovered Isaac Asimov, Robert Heinlein, Arthur C. Clarke and the other masters of classic science fiction. His stories usually involve ordinary people, and appeal to more than just sci-fi fans. Over the years he has written everything from newspaper articles, comic strips and radio drama to short stories and fan fiction. An alum of the Illinois Institute of Technology, Steve has worked in technology for over 40 years, from cable and satellite TV to computers. He worked as a free-lance webmaster for many years, having designed and built over 100 websites. Steve lives in the Lincoln Park community with his wife Donna (author of You Lost Me @ Hello, Actionable principles that move you beyond Networking) and a cat to be named later. Learn more about Steve at http://BellingerBooks.com
Impressum: Entrepreneurship LIVE show is a televised social media broadcast online where ENTREPRENEURS Engage, Interact & Thought Lead each other!" Entrepreneurs & LIVE audiences trending thought leadership topics...challenges + LIVE audience comments, Q&A's and on-screen shout-outs!
Media Booking: Donna Smith Bellinger "THE REVENUE ACCELERATOR"
Meet The Bellingers on Entrepreneurship LIVE Show Video: https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Tracey Bond
Certified Publicist,
Beneficience.com Prolific Personage PR
***@beneficience.com
