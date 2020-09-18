News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Canadian-Based Provisional Clinical Psychologist Launches New Book on Biblical Meditation
Provisional Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Courtney Dookie, debuts his critically-acclaimed book, "Neuroplasticity: Healing the Brain from Psychological Disorders Through Biblical Meditation" to offer transformational insight to readers across the globe!
Dr. Dookie is a highly sought-after thought leader in his field and his loyal client base looks to him for trusted counsel and sage advice. His enthusiastic approach to modern psychology is paired with his vast knowledge regarding neuroplasticity and biblical meditation practices.
Dr. Courtney Dookie is a speaker, coach, and mentor for over 17 years. He does workshops and seminars on the following topics: How God designs the mind, parenting your child's mind, healing the mind and brain through biblical Meditation, how prayer transforms the mind, and God's plan to restore the mind the ten principles for mind growth. He is the author of two books, Neuroplasticity:
On September 20th, Dr. Dookie will hosted a Virtual book launch at 2:00PM-4:30MST. He will debut his latest book, "Neuroplasticity:
His new book, "Neuroplasticity:
Dr. Courtney Dookie demonstrated how to use biblical meditation and prayer to:
1. Improve memory, focus and concentration
2. Regulate emotions associated with trauma, depression, and anxiety
3. Manage crisis and adapt to the crisis moment
4. Increases empathy for self, others and our community
5. Improve interpersonal connections between spouses, friends, families, and co-workers
6. Develop a closer connection with God and help us to understand His will for our lives
7. Heal the brain from the damage caused by trauma
8. Change the structure and function of the negative impact of development trauma/childhood trauma
9. Reconstruct negative thought patterns, regulate emotions, and transform lives
10. Helps you to understand your purpose and live life to your full potential
Dr. Dookie is married to Sania Dookie, and they have two beautiful children, Raziela and Mikael. He is a Registered Provisional Clinical Psychologist with Alberta College of Psychologist and a member of the Psychologist Association of Alberta. He is passionate about helping individuals find real transformation and renewing of their minds. He is the founder of Mind Renewal Ministry and currently serves as a clinical psychologist in his private practice Dookies' Psychological Services in Northern Alberta. He has his Doctoral degree in Clinical Psychology, with an emphasis on developmental trauma. He achieved his BA in Theology at Northern Caribbean University, Jamaica, and MA in Spiritual Care and Psychotherapy at Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada. Dr. Dookie has been providing individuals and couples therapy since 2012. He specializes in developmental trauma, addiction, and mental disorders.
Dr. Dookie is putting his own principles into practice to ensure that he is positive, productive and prosperous amid the pandemic! His thought-provoking reading materials will help you to understand your purpose and live life to your fullest potential. All of Dr. Courtney Dookie's books are currently available on Amazon and his website: www.drcourtneydookie.ca
To learn more about Dr. Dookie, connect with him on the web:
https://www.facebook.com/
https://www.instagram.com/
Contact
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse