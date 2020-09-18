FlatToast Is Calling On Chinese Auto Companies To Get Their Heads Out Of Their Ass - Sell in USA

FlatToast Will Offer Any Chinese Auto Company a Monthly Sales Guarantee (100k Sales)

-- After 10 Years and Counting, I'm Still Waiting To Walk Into A Chinese Auto Company U.S. Dealership! Every year there's a Chinese Auto Company misleading the public, telling the world they have plans to launch in U.S. But as you read this press release how many Chinese Companies are selling Cars in the U.S.? None! (And Volvo doesn't count because It's been sold more times than I can count!)So, what we did was take a few vehicles that are sold exclusively in China and placed them in front of our 18 million beta users and in Moviegazoo Digital Network (Moviegazoo has more than 350 million members). And over a 5-hour period our non-traditional approach generated more than 140k Digital Buys for Geely 2020 Icon SUV and 100k for GAC Group GS8 SUV, which told us the demand is there for a quality built Chinese Vehicle. In total we managed to generate over 640k Digital Buys in 5-hours.#############Without going into Proprietary Technology once a Digital Buy has been Certified by FlatToast only then is full payment and the purchase request walked in or sent to a Strategic Partner to complete the transaction. Our system removes the waste from the purchasing process. Because no consumer should have to spend 3-hours in a dealership trying to get an 84-month loan! What's next 96-month or 108-month loan?#############FlatToast Lifestyles Network is open to working with any Chinese Auto Company that makes the investment in the U.S.! FlatToast will offer your company a Monthly Sales Guarantee for a period of 2 years of your company opening a dealership in all or one of these cities: New York City, Houston, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles or Seattle. Working from a $24,000 to $250,000 price range.FlatToast will work with you and your dealers to create a $5,000 Premium Dealer Option. In order, to make up for whatever they lose on the sale part of the transaction. FlatToast $5,000 Premium Dealer Option would be applied within our system, so with each sale we direct to a Chinese Company U.S. Dealer they will already know how much they are making, before a FlatToast Member ever step inside their dealership. And by reducing the time a consumer spends in a dealership or showroom to 20 minutes, it would enable a dealer to process more (FlatToast) orders!FlatToast will also offer your company a 25% discount on its Replacement Insurance. Meaning whenever a FlatToast Member decides they do not wish to move forward with the purchase for whatever reason, FlatToast will send your dealer a Replacement Buyer within 3 hours of your dealer providing FlatToast with its Member Replacement Code, without skipping a beat! This is what we can offer a Chinese Auto Company that's serious about selling their vehicles in the U.S.!" stated Vince Charles Allen Moulterie II, Founder and Chief Lifestyle Designer for FlatToast Lifestyles Network.vimeo.com/459915075/be327a765fvimeo.com/flattoastYou must be a member or have a password to access FlatToast Website or Content.