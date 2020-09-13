News By Tag
AmericaU and National Student Mock Election partner to Deliver Game-based Voting and Civics
Its like Minecraft, Fortnite and Civics come Together for Kids to Learn to be Good Citizens
By: AmericaU
NSME was founded in 1980. By 1984, 2 million students were participating in their ground-breaking mock elections, and 5 million by 1988; former presidents Jimmy Carter and Gerald Ford became Co-chairs; and, a strong National Advisory Board was enacted with power figures like First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton, as well as Paul Kirk, Frank Fahrenkopf, Bill Diamond, William Milliken, Charles Robb, and Roy Rommer, to name a few.
NSME has been a leader in student mock elections for decades and it now making a significant move to maintain its relevance in the 21st century. "We are excited to be at this stage in our project's growth", states Ramon Barquin, Chairman of NSME, "We live in an exciting world now with technology driving our actions every day. Our youth are particularly affected by technology and we as adults need to present learning opportunities using the latest and greatest in technology – AmericaU does just that".
Leveraging the very successful gameplay of games like Minecraft and Fortnite, AmericaU has created a game that kids like to play, but one where the kids learn critical life skills like entrepreneurship, health & wellness, good character and civics. "Just imagine a student as excited about playing the AmericaU learning game, as they are playing Fortnite. Given this dynamic there's no need for the teacher to teach nor even allocate classroom time – the student will do it on their own and during their own time", states Scott Dow, President of AmericaU.
Once the students have voted on the NSME site, they will be rewarded with a free 1 year scholarship to AmericaU (normally costs $500/yr). They will then join their peers in the game as they learn the importance of civics in a democratic country as they learn how to create wealth, health and character. This is not a one-time event, but rather a multi-year experience of why, what and how a country is formed.
If you want a link to give to your students to download the app, then please send us an email at info@americau.com.
About the National Student Mock Election
The National Student Mock Election (NSME) is the world's largest national mock election. It is the Nation's largest civic education project ever, whose purpose is to empower a new generation of Americans to "preserve and protect" government of the people, by the people and for the people" for the generations to come. For more than 37 years, the Mock Election has played a critical role in the nation's civic education of voters with over 67 million student participants. Its network of coordinators in every election include over 50,000 educators and parents in tens of thousands of schools in the United States, its territories, and Department of Defense School District overseas. More information about the National Student Mock Election ant its activities at http://www.2020NSME.com.
About AmericaU
AmericaU is a world leader in kid-driven, game-based learning that uses gaming to motivate kids to learn how to create wealth, health, good character and 21st century life-skills. Over the past 8 years, more than 10 million kids have learned how to be a successful citizen and global worker and leader. Working with organizations like Harvard, the US Dept of Justice and many non-profit and corporate leaders. For more information go to http://www.AmericaU.com.
Media Contact:
Scott Dow
AmericaU
202.876.8144
sdow@americau.com
