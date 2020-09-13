News By Tag
The Black Explorer Magazine is on a mission to amplify the Black narrative in travel
After a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, the first issue of the Black Explorer Magazine launches to tackle diversity and representation in the travel industry.
Through a selection of journal entries, interviews, short stories and poetry, The Black Explorer Magazine lends a platform to Black travellers whose voices are highly underrepresented in mainstream travel publications and the travel industry as a whole.
The Black Explorer Magazine is on a mission to showcase the world through the eyes and experiences of Black travellers across the diaspora, and in doing so, adding a new lens to the way its readership views the world. The magazine features first-person accounts, interviews, columns and other artistic renderings of travel experiences from established and undiscovered Black travel writers & creators alike.
The Black Explorer Magazine is the brainchild of travel professional and avid world traveller, Ella Paradis. Born in Togo, West-Africa, she lived in 4 different countries across two continents by the age of 23 and has travelled to over 30 countries, mostly as a solo Black female traveller. As a lover and collector of travel magazines, Ella quickly noticed the lack of faces that looked like her reflected in the pages, bylines or credits of the titles she so loved to peruse. In 2018, after connecting with grassroots Black travel communities in London, the idea to create a publication that would reflect and celebrate the many Black explorers she came across started to take shape.
"The Black Explorer Magazine is a love letter to my people, my amazing and beautiful Black travel tribe," says Ella Paradis, Founder and Chief Editor of the magazine. "I want to show the world that not only do we go too, but our experience is far from being a monolith. As a Black European, my experience going out into the world will have different nuances to that of my African American or mainland African friends, and in those nuances is where a lot of the magic happens."
The publication's goal is to educate its readership on the above-mentioned nuances that come with being a Black traveller, inspire them to follow in the footstep of its intrepid explorers and adventurers and in doing so amplify the voices of those who until now have been relegated mostly to token diversity fluff pieces.
The Black Explorer Magazine features travel writers, creators, illustrators, poets and more across the African diaspora. The magazine is printed locally in London by PUSH Print Ltd, and the production of the first issue was successfully crowdfunded through Kickstarter earlier this summer. (https://www.kickstarter.com/
As a brand, The Black Explorer also believes in giving back and pledges to redistribute 10% of its profits each quarter among organisations and charities whose primary goal is to further the advancement of Black people in the world.
The first issue is available to purchase from The Black Explorer's website with shipments starting from 25 September 2020.
For more info about The Black Explorer Magazine, please visit https://theblackexplorer.com/
Ella Paradis
***@theblackexplorer.com
