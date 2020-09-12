 
SHELBY TWP Resident, DANIELLE BERNOCK's Book, "BECAUSE YOU MATTER," Top 10 Finalist for Global Award

BERNOCK up against hundreds of authors worldwide for prestigious 2020 Author Elite Award
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Sept. 17, 2020 - PRLog -- SHELBY TWP, MI "BECAUSE YOU MATTER," written by SHELBY TWP resident, DANIELLE BERNOCK, has been nominated for a 2020 Author Elite Award, an honor bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry.

DANIELLE BERNOCK's book a Top 10 Finalist in the SELF-HELP category, provides the way to reclaim your life from childhood and emotional trauma using wisdom and stories that reach across the differences of faith, age, gender, and race.

"Hundreds of books from authors throughout the world are up for an Author Elite Award," said Kary Oberbrunner, founder of Author Academy Elite and the Author Elite Awards. "Our goal is to help further connect this global community of authors, maintain excellence and integrity of the book publishing industry, and raise awareness that the stories being told and the authors who write them are worth our attention."

Authors of all kinds—indie (self-published), traditional, or collaborative published—are being considered for the award in one of sixteen categories. Entries are being reviewed and evaluated on popular vote, social contribution, and overall presentation (cover, content, flow, and originality) by the Academy's voting membership comprised of best-selling authors, literary agents and industry leaders.

If interested in supporting BERNOCK and participating in the popular vote portion of the award evaluation, go to AuthorAcademyAwards.com and click the "Vote for 2020" button. Once there, click through the poll to view the SELF-HELP category, then find and click on "BECAUSE YOU MATTER."

The top ten finalists in each category will present their book synopsis at an Author Elite Awards Red Carpet Session on OCTOBER 23, 2020, at the experiential Igniting Souls conference. Winners will be announced later that evening at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony where they will be invited to give an acceptance speech. Winners will also receive:

·       The Academy Boon of Merit Award

·       Press release and media story presented to their hometown press by a professional PR firm.

·       Traditional media and social media press including features on select podcasts, shows, vlogs, blogs, and articles.

·       Lifetime "Your Pace" level access to 30 Days to a Bigger Stage Experience© (http://www.kesselcommunications.com/kary/), an online program helping authors get publicity for their book.

·       The opportunity of presenting their book synopsis on the Igniting Souls Conference main stage in front of a global audience for those finalists registered as conference attendees.

·       And more!

About the Author Elite Awards

The Author Elite Awards is an award bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. It is presented annually by Author Academy Elite, a premium service provider for authors, at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony. For more information on the awards, visit authoracademyawards.com.

