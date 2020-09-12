 
L-Tron Wins AMA Pinnacle Awards for "Best Website" & "Best Small Business Campaign"

By: L-Tron
 
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Sept. 16, 2020 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce that they have won two prestigious Pinnacle Awards from the Rochester Chapter of the American Marketing Association. During a virtual awards ceremony on the AMA Rochester Facebook page on September 15th 2020, L-Tron was awarded "Best Website" and "Best Small Business Campaign."

The "Best Website" Award is presented to a marketing organization that has shown strategy, tactics, creative, and results through a website redesign or campaign. The "Small Business Campaign" is awarded to an organization with less than 50 employees who demonstrate creativity, strategy, tactics and results through a designated marketing campaign. The L-Tron team won this category for the strategy surrounding the OSCR360 solution (https://www.l-tron.com/OSCR360). These awards were particularly meaningful to the company given the global disruption of COVID-19. The company has been agile, adaptive and shifted strategy with each new challenge.

Gayle DeRose, Chief Marketing Officer and Principal at L-Tron praises her department for their collaboration and passion.

"Our M-Team exemplifies creativity and innovation on a daily basis. Despite the multitude of challenges we have encountered this year, including a shift to working remotely, our team continues to thrive through collaboration and a passion to accomplish great things and deliver results. We've stayed ahead of both our client's and employee's needs, and maintained open lines of communication, demonstrating an unwavering commitment to health, well-being, and continued success. These two AMA awards further validate the positive results we've achieved. We are proud of our accomplishments and offer our congratulations to the other winners and finalists! A big thank you to the AMA for holding the ceremony and bringing a big smile to our company- it was an extremely powerful morale boost!"

L-Tron is no stranger to the Pinnacle Awards, as the company has been in contention for multiple awards over the past five years and was awarded the "2018 Best in Print Advertising" and "2019 Best in Print Advertising" award following several print advertising campaigns in Officer.com's Law Enforcement Product News and Law Enforcement Technology magazines.

The American Marketing Association is a national organization with chapters across the United States. This year's judging process is being conducted by the AMA chapter located in Columbus, OH. Award finalists were selected based on a scoring rubric that measured strategy, execution and, the highest scoring factor, measurable results.

For more information about the 2020 AMA Pinnacle Awards, please visit AMA-Rochester.org (https://www.ama-rochester.org/2020-pinnacle-award/)

About L-Tron Corporation

For almost 50 years, L-Tron has helped all different size companies & government organizations automate the collection of data with hardware and software solutions. Our mission is to work alongside our clients, understand your workflow challenges and collaborate and problem solve with you to find the right solution for your needs.  An ISO 9001 certified company – the L-Tron team is highly devoted to the success of our clients. We operate with excellence, integrity and quality. Your success is our purpose!

