News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
MediaOps Opens Nominations for the DevOps Dozen² 2020 Awards to Honor the Top Leaders and Innovators
The DevOps Dozen awards are back for their 6th year, expanded to 24 award categories to highlight the most innovative and outstanding companies and individuals who have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to the DevOps community.
By: mediaops
The DevOps Dozen awards are back for their 6th year, expanded to 24 award categories to highlight the most innovative and outstanding companies and individuals who have demonstrated their leadership and commitment to the DevOps community.
BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2020 — MediaOps (https://mediaops.com/)
There are a dozen awards in each of the two main sections of awards this year:
• DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards: These vendor awards recognize the most innovative companies developing and selling outstanding solutions to empower developers, DevOps and IT operations teams. Each entry costs $250 to prevent ballot stuffing, irrelevant entries and to help cover costs. Vendors may nominate themselves.
• DevOps Dozen Community Awards: Closer to the original vision of the DevOps Dozen, these awards celebrate organizations and leaders who have accomplished outstanding achievements and made significant contributions to the DevOps community. The nominees with the highest number of votes in each category will advance to the finals. Only one or two entries in each category will be allowed per nomination. There are no nomination fees in this category, but it is not open to commercial entities.
"We are very excited to expand the awards to cover both the commercial space and community this year," said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. "In years past it was sometimes difficult to balance the commercial vendors with the outstanding contributions by community members as well. Now we have a section for each and we hope this will result in a better balance between commercial entities and the community heroes."
Important Dates and Deadlines
• Nominations for all categories via public vote or vendor registration are open as of Sept. 16, 2020.
• Nominations and voting for the first phase will close at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Oct. 15, 2020.
• Finalists will be announced/public voting opens Nov. 2, 2020.
• Public voting ends/judges submissions due by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Dec. 31, 2020.
• DevOps Dozen² winners will be announced during the Predict 2021 Virtual Summit Jan. 21, 2021.
DevOps Dozen² 2020 Award Categories
Here are the 12 award categories for the DevOps Dozen Tools and Services Awards:
• Best End-to-End DevOps Tool/Service
• Best DevOps Repo/Git/GitOps Tool/Service
• Best CI/CD Tool
• Best Value Stream Management Tool
• Best Observability Solution
• Best DevSecOps Solution
• Best Testing Service/Tool
• Best Kubernetes Platform/Service
• Best Cloud-Native Security Solution/Service
• Best DevOps for Mainframe Solution
• Best DevOps for DataOps/Database Solution
• Best New DevOps Tool/Service Provider
Here are the 12 award categories for the DevOps Dozen Community Awards:
• Best DevOps Industry Implementation
• Best DevOps Survey/Analysis/
• Best DevOps-Related Video Series (video)
• Best DevOps-Related Audio Podcast Series
• Best DevOps Book/eBook of the Year
• Top DevOps Evangelist
• Best DevOps Transformation (non-vendor)
• Best DevOps Virtual Event of the Year
• Most Innovative DevOps Open Source Project
• DevOps Executive of the Year
• Best DevOps Presentation of the Year
• Best DevOps.com Article of the Year
For more information about each award category, please visit the DevOps Dozen website (https://devopsdozen.com/
For any information regarding entry process, awards, timing or any technical issues regarding the website, please contact us at DD@devops.com.
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps (https://mediaops.com/
Contact
MediaOps
***@devops.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Sep 16, 2020