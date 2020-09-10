 
Pacific Retail Capital Partners hosts first-ever, nationwide, phygital beauty summit

CosmeCon™ 2020 experience will include masterclasses, workshops, panels, and exclusive promotions
By: Pacific Retail Capital Partners
 
 
2019 CosmeCon™ at Eastridge Center in San Jose
2019 CosmeCon™ at Eastridge Center in San Jose
 
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Sept. 15, 2020 - PRLog -- Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP), a premier operating/development group of retail-led properties, is excited to announce that for the first time ever, its annual beauty summit CosmeCon™, will now be offered as a hybrid event throughout the weekend of Saturday, September 26. This popular cosmetics and skincare experience, CosmeCon™ 2020 is going phygital and will offer an on-site pick-up party for ticket holders to receive a product-filled beauty box followed by the digital beauty summit and curated pop-up beauty experiences at local centers in New York, North Carolina, Mississippi, Illinois, Utah, and California.

Attendees can join live online masterclasses via Zoom and pre-recorded workshops; participate in wellness and diversity panels; discover new products and small businesses; and connect with the beauty community nationwide. From its origin, CosmeCon™ was used as an opportunity to build relationships with new and existing beauty and wellness brands and to serve as a leasing support program for PRCP. CosmeCon™ 2020 in its new phygital capacity became a clever pivot to still host this newly trademarked signature event for the portfolio, even during uncertain times. Participating brands include Smashbox Cosmetics, Tricoci Salon, STARE Cosmetics, Shades by Shan Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Sephora, Wonder Lacquer, GLAM Camp LA, Brown Girl Beauty, Lash Out Loud NY, Aveda, Lush, and more.

"We had an amazing turnout last year. With that success in mind, we are shifting to a phygital CosmeCon this year in order to safely engage with our customers while continuing to deliver the content they want," says Najla Kayyem, Senior Vice President of Marketing for PRCP. "As we reopen our centers, it is of the utmost importance that we try new ways of doing things and create unique experiences for our guest, retailers, and digitally-native brands while keeping safety at the forefront."

For more information and to register for tickets, visit http://cosmecon2020.com/

About Pacific Retail Capital Partners
Pacific Retail Capital Partners (PRCP) is one of the nation's premier retail operating groups of large open-air and enclosed shopping centers, with more than $2 billion in retail assets presently under management in the United States. Based in Southern California, PRCP provides end-to-end sourcing, assessment, underwriting, valuing, developing, and asset management of retail real estate with a proven track record of repositioning properties. PRCP strategically manages over 12 million square feet of retail destinations. The executive team has over 150 years of collective real estate expertise in leasing, marketing, operations, design, development, investment, and finance. With a keen focus on enhancing the value and quality of its growing portfolio, PRCP is dedicated to creating a unique, strategic vision for each property and exceeding the highest expectations of retail investors, retailers, and consumers.

To learn more, visit pacificretail.com (http://www.pacificretail.com/) or follow social media at: Facebook: facebook.com/pacificretailcapitalpartners (https://www.facebook.com/pacificretailcapitalpartners)
Instagram: @pacificretail (https://www.instagram.com/pacificretail)

Media Contact
NINICO Communications | Ashley Alexander
ashley@ninicocommunications.com
Email:***@ninicocommunications.com Email Verified
