Progresando.com offers a platform to find providers and manufacturers from Mexico
Amid the current market challenges, the high impact of logistics and quality, U.S. buyers are looking for new providers.
By: Progresando
About a year ago, Elias Chavando, expert in classified marketplaces & US – Mexico trade, experienced consultant to more than 70 marketplaces, ex-director of Autotrader.com and founder of Reagan.com and Radiovisa.com, started a new platform called Progresando.com. Chavando noted that there is a window of opportunity to improve the quality, turn-around time, logistics and costs for products previously obtained from China.
The North American online trade market is an untapped market. In 2017, total trilateral merchandise trade (the total of each country's imports from one another) reached nearly US$1.1 trillion and there is no platform that provides efficient trade.
Progresando.com (https://www.progresando.com/
Progresando.com launches July 1, 2020, the same day that the new U.S., Mexico, Canada Agreement (USMCA) goes into effect. Progresando will be the main Marketplace to import and export products between major manufacturers from Mexico, USA and Canada. Elias Chavando is very familiar with both cultures and markets, and sees this great opportunity to maximize the relationship between the U.S. and Mexico. He hopes to reach over 50,000 Mexicans businesses which have the capacity to export to the U.S. He has assembled an experienced team which has experience in foreign commerce and who will provide consulting to businesses in industries like: fashion and shoes, automobile (auto parts, accessories, maintenance products), electronics, food and beverage, healthcare, home furnishings, pets and toys, among others.
"México offers quality products, low costs and convenient logistics all of which play an important role in commerce, negotiations and economic development between the U.S., Mexico and Canada. These benefits as well as the language, trust, vicinity and time zone advantages have been key to making Progresando.com spearhead this Marketplace with Mexico, thereby to generating maximum business transactions between both countries.
"I am sure that Progresando.com will bring valuable assets to U.S. buyers and sellers with powerful tools and proven methods which are focused on negotiation, and successful sales deals. Our expert team empowers buyers with experience in import, export, bilingual and bicultural expertise to offer each client personalized and professional attention." will bring valuable assets to U.S. buyers and sellers with powerful tools and proven methods which are focused on negotiation, and successful sales deals. Our expert team empowers buyers with experience in import, export, bilingual and bicultural expertise to offer each client personalized and professional attention."
Progresando becoming the leading online wholesale and retail marketplace in North America targeting the largest international trading market, US, Canada & Mexico.
Juan Pablo Norris
***@progresando.com
