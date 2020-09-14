News By Tag
MediaOps Teams with Gary Berman to Add "CyberHero Adventures: Defenders of the Digital Universe"
Hacking Victim Turned Cyber Advocate Gary Berman Joins MediaOps to Co-Produce and Distribute His Unique Show Highlighting Cyber and IT Thought Leaders Protecting the Public
By: devops.com
"CyberHero Adventures: Defenders of the Digital Universe" is an educational and entertaining series based on interviews with cybersecurity and IT thought leaders who protect the public from cyber attacks. Berman conducts in-depth interviews with industry experts to discuss real-life cyber crime stories, anecdotes and lessons learned.
Berman was a victim of cyber criminals earlier in his career, when he ran his own marketing firm, which ended in the loss of his business. Berman pivoted from being a victim to becoming an advocate, and after a 25-year career in marketing, entered the cybersecurity field with a mission to protect others from suffering the life-altering consequences of being hacked. In each episode, he shines a light on all the unsung heroes who toil in anonymity to keep us safe at work, home and school.
As an advocate, Berman was challenged by the complexity of cyber technology, attempting to distill complicated technology information into a communications platform accessible not just to the cybersecurity community but also to the general public. With support from the tech community contributing real-life stories of cybercrime, Berman launched the cyber hero comics series. The "CyberHero Adventures: Defenders of the Digital Universe" show was launched from the comics.
"I am proud to join the world-class professionals at MediaOps, as the next step in accomplishing my mission. Together, we are creating a highly engaging, entertaining and informative show that will be the antidote to the 'Zoomification' of the cybersecurity and IT community," said Berman.
"Gary brings a fresh, unique perspective to his cyber awareness mission. We look forward to working with him and making his show a must-watch for both the cyber community and civilians looking for sound cybersecurity advice," said Alan Shimel, CEO of MediaOps. "Our mission is bringing quality programming to our ever-growing audience across our omniversal channels. The CyberHero Adventures video series is a great example of this."
"CyberHero Adventures: Defenders of the Digital Universe" will be available via the Digital Anarchist (https://digitalanarchist.com/
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are re-shaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, we deliver the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community, for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.
