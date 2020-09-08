News By Tag
Trinity University Student Entrepreneurs Launch Pilot with Texas Pharmacies
PatchRx Medication Adherence Management Service Helps Patients and Pharmacists Track Meds
By: PatchRx
Nearly one-third of adults in the United States take 5 or more medications. Each year, Adverse Drug Events (ADE's) account for nearly 700,000 emergency department visits and 100,000 hospitalizations. (Source: Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality) PatchRx's goal is to prevent medication errors and reduce the number of ER visits in order to lessen the burden on hospitals during the pandemic and beyond.
According to PatchRx co-founder, Andrew Aertker, "We learned very quickly from the pandemic triggered by COVID-19 how difficult it was for caretakers to remotely care for family members and ensure their loved ones were taking their medications appropriately. We are confident PatchRx will streamline that care and make remote patient monitoring a simple process in pharmacy going forward."
2018 H-E-B pharmacist of the year, Tracy Girault, agrees. "PatchRx is the next step in patient engagement. They're saving pharmacies time and money while promoting simpler, better care for patients."
PatchRx released its consumer app and smart pill bottle cap in June 2020 and has since partnered with an innovative North Texas pharmacy, Allen Pharmacy, to pilot its service. PatchRx's service is now market-ready, and the founders are identifying additional health systems and pharmacies to partner with as they expand throughout Texas.
About PatchRx: PatchRx's two founders, Gavin Buchanan ('20) and Andrew Aertker ('21), met at Trinity University and have spent the last three years creating innovative solutions to improve healthcare. They designed a smart pill bottle cap to be used in conjunction with a smart-enabled app: together, this medication adherence technology provides real-time medication monitoring and a streamlined relationship between patients, pharmacies and physicians. PatchRx's pill administering technology made them finalists at Trinity's annual Stumberg Entrepreneurship Competition with subsequent features on Texas Public Radio, KLRN's (PBS) SciTechNow show, and CyberTalkRadio. To learn more about PatchRx visit www.getpatchrx.com.
Contact
Gavin Buchanan
***@patchtrials.com
