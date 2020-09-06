News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Cole Skincare for Men Presents Black Men Matter Initiative Prostate Cancer Awareness Health Panel
By: Cole Skincare for Men
Patterson's commitment to the care and education of men of color is the foundation upon which her product line, career and brand have been built. Patterson, who began her career as a makeup artist and groomer, developed her skincare line out of frustration over the limited options available for Black men to clean, maintain and treat their skin. The same passion now fuels the company's powerful new initiative focusing on health and self-care within the community of African American men. The issue of prostate cancer is one that also hits close to home for Patterson, "I've wanted to do this for a long time," she explains. "When my uncle was diagnosed with prostate cancer, it was incomprehensible. I couldn't imagine losing him, especially to cancer. When he told me about his diagnosis, I began doing research and looking for ways to keep him hopeful and well informed. My main goal was to convince him that he could beat it! Thankfully, it's been five years since his diagnosis, and he is still going strong. I want to use my platform to encourage as many men as possible to get involved in their health and wellness and be proactive in the fight against prostate cancer instead of reactive." Future forums will feature conversations on colon cancer, mental illness, high blood pressure and diabetes.
According to a recent report by Michigan Health Labs, Black men are more likely to be diagnosed with prostate cancer and nearly 2.5 times more likely to die from the disease compared to non-Hispanic white men. This disparity has no genetic influences but is solely linked to lack of information, access to quality care and late stage detection among African American men. Patterson wants to lessen the informational divide with the Black Men Matter Initiative. "It's part of why we started Cole Skincare for Men. We wanted to introduce overall health and wellness in its entirety to Black men. Putting Black men in the forefront of being cared for and supported is what the Black Men Matter Initiative means," says Patterson. Viewers will be enlightened by up close and personal conversations from our panelists, obtain valuable information and leave with a more knowledgeable understanding about prostate cancer, men's health and wellness.
Don't miss this life saving event! The Black Men Matter Initiative Prostate Cancer Awareness Health Panel is free of charge, but RSVPs are required to receive the Zoom log-in code and password. RSVP at https://bit.ly/
Media Contact
VLF Media & Promotions
vivian@vlfmediaandpromotions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse