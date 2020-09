First-Ever Cannabiz Book by LGBT Black Female Navy Veteran Makes Successful Debut Amid Pandemic

Book Nicknamed "The Greenprint" for Black and Brown Marginalized Communities To Enter and Succeed in the Cannabis Industry Includes Appendix with Over 100 Resources to Streamline Research Process

-- Many people of color and minorities across the country have been excluded from opportunities in the burgeoning industry due to a lack of access to capital and systematic economic racism. This book involves providing and cultivating economic opportunities for minorities who represent less than 1 percent of the compliant cannabis industry.and both budding and seasoned entrepreneurs from minority communities want in!Self-made entrepreneur and US Navy Veteran Johann Balbuena, is single-handedly revolutionizing the cannabis industry with the onlyacross the world."The Successful Canna-preneur is a must-read for any person of color aspiring to join the cannabis industry, chalked full of practical advice and down to earth realness, this book should be a part of every aspiring canna-business owner's success toolbox.""Coming from within the regulated industry, JM's life perspective and challenges embody the legal cannapreneur journey for Americans. She provides a wide range of useful startup advice to avoid the pitfalls with practical solutions for the 1st time entrepreneur and while highlighting important considerations for the experienced cannabis business owner."Published by Difference Media and with a foreword by global pioneer and physician Dr. Joseph Rosado, Balbuena's new release promises to calm and help release the reluctance of other entrepreneurs entering the industry. With a heartfelt plea to "live a life of passion" and "relentlessly pursue your goals", Johann takes a vastly different approach to many other cannapreneurs on the market and suggests"The Successful Cannaprenuer"includes an appendix full of tools and information that encourage readers to take action. A "bible" gathered fromFrom marketing and finance tools for businesses to consultancy and advocacy groups, the jam-packed book has resources for professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and canna-curious individuals.Johann Balbuena is the founder of Synergy, a full-service cannabis consulting firm ( https://www.synergyuniverse.io ), specializing in commercial cannabis license and permit acquisition and taking the leap into Canna-Tech, Canna-Content Creation, Canna-Education, and Canna-entertainment. Synergy partners with brands to engage the canna-curious, canna-experienced, and canna-entrepreneurs through on-demand content, media distribution, production integration, branded content, and brand advertising.In addition, the US Navy Veteran is co-founder of Palenque Provisions, a food production, and manufacturing company valued at over six million dollars.