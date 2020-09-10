News By Tag
First-Ever Cannabiz Book by LGBT Black Female Navy Veteran Makes Successful Debut Amid Pandemic
Book Nicknamed "The Greenprint" for Black and Brown Marginalized Communities To Enter and Succeed in the Cannabis Industry Includes Appendix with Over 100 Resources to Streamline Research Process
By: Synergy
Cannabis will skyrocket to a $30-billion global industry by 2022, and both budding and seasoned entrepreneurs from minority communities want in!
Self-made entrepreneur and US Navy Veteran Johann Balbuena, is single-handedly revolutionizing the cannabis industry with the only step-by-step method into entering and succeeding in the cannabis industry specifically aimed at minorities across the world.
WHAT PEOPLE ARE SAYING
"The Successful Canna-preneur is a must-read for any person of color aspiring to join the cannabis industry, chalked full of practical advice and down to earth realness, this book should be a part of every aspiring canna-business owner's success toolbox."
-Kristi Price, Black CannaBusiness Magazine
"Coming from within the regulated industry, JM's life perspective and challenges embody the legal cannapreneur journey for Americans. She provides a wide range of useful startup advice to avoid the pitfalls with practical solutions for the 1st time entrepreneur and while highlighting important considerations for the experienced cannabis business owner."
- James Shih, My Green Network
ABOUT THE BOOK
https://www.thesuccessfulcannapreneur.com
Published by Difference Media and with a foreword by global pioneer and physician Dr. Joseph Rosado, Balbuena's new release promises to calm and help release the reluctance of other entrepreneurs entering the industry. With a heartfelt plea to "live a life of passion" and "relentlessly pursue your goals", Johann takes a vastly different approach to many other cannapreneurs on the market and suggests "looking inward to truly find success in the cannabis industry".
"The Successful Cannaprenuer"
ABOUT JOHANN BALBUENA
Johann Balbuena is the founder of Synergy, a full-service cannabis consulting firm (https://www.synergyuniverse.io), specializing in commercial cannabis license and permit acquisition and taking the leap into Canna-Tech, Canna-Content Creation, Canna-Education, and Canna-entertainment. Synergy partners with brands to engage the canna-curious, canna-experienced, and canna-entrepreneurs through on-demand content, media distribution, production integration, branded content, and brand advertising. In other words, Synergy is the all-encompassing "MTV of Cannabis". In addition, the US Navy Veteran is co-founder of Palenque Provisions, a food production, and manufacturing company valued at over six million dollars.
Contact
Gabrielle Pickens
Pickens Creative
***@pickenscreative.com
End
Sep 10, 2020