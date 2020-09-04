News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Wash Ninja® EcoClean All Purpose Cleaner Enters Manufacturing Available Fall 2020
By: Wash Ninja, Inc.
The company is one of the fastest growing eco-friendly detailing car care brands in the U.S.A. offering biodegradable waterless wash and fully green-friendly detailing products with plans to add more eco products in the near future.
Wash Ninja® EcoClean All Purpose Cleaner is a biodegradable VOC/solvent free product available in a super orange scent will be also available to retailers and distributors in one ready-to-use easy formula. Wash Ninja® EcoClean All Purpose Cleaner (barcode 0-040835 90952-9) is available in 16 oz. (473 ml) bottles. In one easy step, EcoClean All Purpose Cleaner is a highly capable non-toxic cleaner and degreaser delivering powerful results on tough dirt, grime, and grease while being versatile enough on delicate surfaces such as leather providing a professional look in minutes. Wash Ninja® is an approved partner of Amazon and made available to consumers with Amazon Prime shipping.
Wash Ninja® EcoClean will join four of the fastest growing eco-friendly detailing products in the United States. Wash Ninja® started four and half years ago with a mission to save water. The company now saves hundreds of thousands of gallons of water annually. All products are tested thoroughly prior to manufacturing. Wash Ninja® has serviced thousands of vehicles with top results and consistent 5 star reviews. Wash Ninja® delivers the finest detailing results. The organization has posted thousands of vehicles on their social media channels serving over 170,000 fans.
Wash Ninja® Eco-Partnerships are now available to select retailers and distributors in the USA. The waterless car wash products are available with flexible and scalable minimum order amounts. The company is capable of supporting medium to large scale product manufacturing with a quick turnaround from order to on-site delivery. World class customer support, ordering, and shipping for retailers and distributors is serviced directly by Wash Ninja®.
The company supports retailers, distributors, and consumers with helpful how-to videos and information on the official Wash Ninja® company website and social media channels. Wash Ninja, green-friendly Ninja in a Bottle products make it easy to clean any car, truck, motorcycle, and other related motorized or electric vehicles.
The mission of Wash Ninja® is to do more with less natural resources to minimize the strain on the environment with green-friendly products and services. The company maintains a strong commitment to preserve the planet and give back to the environment with all purchases.
Visit the official company website at https://www.wash.ninja.
About Wash Ninja, Inc.
Wash Ninja® provides premium non-toxic and biodegradable waterless car wash products, VOC/solvent free eco-friendly car care products, paint protection film (PPF), ceramic coating services, and a complete professional suite of detailing services with zero waste. The company's products and services deliver optimal protection with the finest results to consumers, retailers, and distributors.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse