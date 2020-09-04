News By Tag
Nella Webster O'Grady Wins Outstanding Philanthropist Award
National Philanthropy Day Award to Be Presented Virtually on Nov. 19
By: HKA Marketing Communications
Nella, who will receive her prestigious award at a virtual awards ceremony on Nov. 19 hosted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, has made an indelible mark wherever she goes. She is particularly known for using her knowledge and standing in the financial and business worlds to advance the objectives of numerous nonprofits in Orange County. She is the consummate connector – enthusiastically linking individuals to create exponential results.
Three organizations nominated Nella for this year's award, praising her contributions to their boards of directors, investment committees, capital campaigns, and strategic initiatives. The Girl Scouts of Orange County, Mission Plasticos and WHW (formerly Women Helping Women) were the nominators with numerous others concurring as to Nella's contributions to their organizations.
Philanthropists typically donate funds and volunteer time to the organizations they support. But Nella has taken her service to a higher level through her strategic and fiduciary contributions. Just one example from her Girl Scouts of Orange County nomination:
"Nella serves as Chair of the Friends of the Girl Scouts Trust, which through her leadership has grown to a $20+ million trust. Nella's business acumen and investment knowledge are invaluable. She leads this group with passion and commitment, as if the assets were her own," said Vikki Shepp, CEO of Girl Scouts of Orange County. "And that's just one of many ways Nella has enriched our organization."
Nella was born in Panama and raised in Guam where her electrical engineer father built power plants for the U.S. government. Although her father encouraged her towards his alma mater (Oregon State) Nella wanted a school where she could continue surfing as she did every afternoon in Guam. So she came to Orange County to attend Chapman University where she earned her BA in Economics and Business. [After figuring out that local ocean waters average about 23 degrees cooler than those of Guam, the surfboard was sold]. She earned her MBA in Marketing and Finance from California State University, Long Beach, and holds the Certified Financial Planner designation.
Nella's career in finance began with the management training program at Security Pacific's Laguna Woods location where she witnessed its many older customers unknowingly making poor financial decisions all too often. That experience led her to pursue the trust side of financial services, and she ultimately held senior management positions at U.S. Trust, Wilmington Trust, First American Trust, Palo Capital, and now Miracle Mile Advisors.
Further details on Nella's philanthropic involvement in Orange County include:
· Girl Scouts of Orange County – six years on Board of Directors, Chair and Trustee of Friends of the Girl Scouts Trust
· Mission Plasticos – five years on the Board of Directors.
· WHW – nine years on Advisory Board
· Orange County United Way – nine years on Board of Directors; a Founder and Chair of Women's Philanthropy Fund and Chair of Tocqueville Society
· Chapman University – 16 years on Board of Counselors of the Chapman University Argyros School of Business and Economics
· WISE (Women Investing in Security and Education) – two different stretches on the Advisory Board over the past 20 years
· Pacific Symphony 100, Big Canyon/Spyglass Hill Philharmonic Committee, and Anaheim Performing Arts Center – committee chairs
Nella's previous accolades through the years include:
· Philanthropist of the Year, United Way of Orange County, 2015
· Woman in Business Award, OC Business Journal, 2016
· Corporate Humanitarian Award (with husband Kevin O'Grady), Mission Plasticos, 2018
· Distinguished Alumna, Chapman University, 2019
· Top 100 Financial Advisor, Investopedia, 2019
About Miracle Mile Advisors
Miracle Mile Advisors is a leader in providing independent investment advice to high net worth individuals, families and business owners, and institutions including endowments foundations, pension plans, non-profits, schools and unions. As one of the fastest-growing independent registered investment advisors in the country, the firm is committed to providing sophisticated, objective financial advice using low-cost custom investment strategies backed by a fiduciary standard.
To learn more about Miracle Mile Advisors, visit www.miraclemileadvisors.com.
