MediaOps Helps Xellentro Bring the Third Annual DevOps India Summit to a Virtual Audience
Xellentro partners with MediaOps to launch DevOps India Summit 2020, the largest DevOps conference in India, taking place in a virtual environment for 10 hours of discussions on DevSecOps with noteworthy DevOps speakers from across the globe.
By: MediaOps
The free, interactive virtual conference brings together DevOps and security experts to share their knowledge and insights with the community. Attendees will have the opportunity to interact in real-time with DevSecOps leaders from India and around the world.
The virtual environment features a lobby, an expo hall lined with booths full of downloadable resources and an auditorium where attendees can watch sessions presented by industry experts.
DOIS20 features an exceptional lineup of more than 36 DevOps thought leaders, including:
• Mark Miller, senior storyteller and DevOps advocate at Sonatype (keynote speaker)
• Piotr Lewandowski, senior staff site reliability engineer at Google Cloud (keynote speaker)
• Alan Shimel, founder and CEO at MediaOps (keynote speaker)
• Mirco Hering, global DevOps practice lead at Accenture (keynote speaker)
• Rosalind Radcliff, distinguished engineer and chief architect for DevOps at IBM
• Dr. Niladri Choudhuri, founder and CEO at Xellentro
• Hasan Yasar, technical director at Software Engineering Institute
• Sanjeev Sharma, author of "The DevOps Adoption Playbook" and "DevOps For Dummies"
• Vandana Verma, Global Board of Directors at OWASP Foundation
• Ramesh Pasapula, assistant vice president at Wells Fargo
• Sailaja Vadlamudi, director of security and data privacy at SAP Labs and WiCSP founder
DOIS20 is made possible with support from the following event sponsors and partners: Site24x7, WiCSP, DevOps Institute, CyberPsy, DevOps.com, Digital Anarchist, Container Journal, Security Boulevard, and IT as Code. Attendees can visit the virtual exhibit hall to interact with partner sponsors. The expo hall will be open throughout the event, giving attendees the opportunity to chat with the sponsors and download information at any time.
DOIS20 access includes:
• Full event sessions
• Keynotes
• Expo halls and auditorium
• Presentations by 35+ expert speakers from around the globe
• Interact with peers
• Q&A sessions with speakers
• On-demand access to the virtual environment for up to 90 days
• Ask the Experts sessions
All registered attendees also will have the chance to participate in contests and win incredible prizes.
For more information and to register, visit the DevOps India Summit 2020 website (https://devopsindiasummit.com/
ABOUT XELLENTRO
Xellentro is an emerging global provider of project, program and portfolio management consulting and training services. Established in 2012, with Headquarters in Bangalore, India, Xellentro works closely with its clients in tackling their most difficult organizational development challenges. Xellentro is a specialist organization that works with its clients to identify improvement areas and uses experienced consultants to enhance their business and development processes.
While the realm of Management Consulting is vast and a number of firms provide a range of advisory services – starting from niche areas to general management domains – what differentiates us is our practitioner's approach where we don't limit ourselves only to advisory and rather prefer to stay on till envisaged benefits are realized and final outcomes are delivered. We bring in huge experience across industry verticals and geographies which make us confident enough to put our neck into the stake when it comes to achieving envisaged benefits and values.
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps, the place to tell your story in the most powerful way, is an omniversal media company covering IT industries and practices that are reshaping the world of technology, including DevOps, Cloud-Native, Cybersecurity and Digital Transformation. Through a convergence of new media distribution platforms, MediaOps delivers the experiential stories IT professionals need to gain fresh insights and learn new skills. For marketing partners, MediaOps delivers unparalleled access to inform and engage with a highly involved IT community for thought leadership, demand generation and specialized campaigns. MediaOps is not only the most trusted name in technology media, but the most loved as well.
Contact
Rebecca Auguste
rebecca@mediaops.com
(561) 430-3347
rebecc@mediaops.com
