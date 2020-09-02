 
East Texas T-Shirt/Apparel Company "EST 1776" Extends Support for Trump & Veterans

A T-Shirt/Apparel company "Est 1776 Apparel" in the East Texas area has extended support for Donald J. Trump and the Wounded Warriors Foundation by promising a percentage of sales to be donated to the two organizations, says Gregory Williamson.
TYLER, Texas - Sept. 5, 2020 - PRLog -- A T-Shirt/Apparel company "Est 1776 Apparel" in the East Texas area has extended support for Donald J. Trump and the Wounded Warriors Foundation by promising a percentage of sales to be donated to the two organizations, says Gregory Williamson.. (Story Below).. EST 1776 APPAREL COMPANY.

   EST 1776 APPAREL, is a clothing/apparel company based in the great state of Texas. We sell t-shirt's, hoodie's, hats and other apparel/accessories supporting specifically our President Donald J. Trump, and the Veterans including all men and women that have fought and some paid the ultimate price to defend our great nation. I wanted to find a way as a business owner to give back to the country that has been so good to me and my family.

   At the beginning of 2020 I was working for a major corporate company in sales and making about $130k a year. Due to COVID19, I was furloughed from my job and told not to worry, that my job would be waiting for me when everything eased up. The company I did over 2 Million in sales for over a 2 year period then after a few months laid us off indefinitely, and handed me an $800 severance check. The industry I was in might never recover or be the same after this is over. So many people like me are out there frustrated with no clue what to do to support our families and ourselves. I knew what I had to do, I couldn't just sit there.

   I decided I would start this company and name it in honor of the year America was founded "EST 1776 APPAREL". I also decided to give back to the President and our veterans that I would dedicate $1 to the Donald J. Trump campaign and another $1 to the Wounded Warriors Foundation for EVERY SINGLE ITEM SOLD ON THIS SITE! We appreciate your business and we want to earn your business any way we can. Please reach out to us through the contact form with any special requests for custom apparel. We want you to be proud to rock our brand and proud to represent what it stands for. These are crazy times we are living in today, this website and company is my way of fighting back against everything I don't believe in going on in this country.

   Please come check out our website and help us grow for a common cause we support! https://est1776.us/

Yours Truly,
Gregory M. Williamson
EST 1776 APPAREL
1-877-865-5272

Gregory Williamson
***@est1776.us
