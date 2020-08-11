227's™ YouTube Chili' Jason Chili' Wright 1st Black NFL Team President! #NIKE'Spicy' NBA Mix!

227's™ YouTube Chili' Jason Chili' Wright 1st Black NFL Team President! Washington Football Team president Jason Chili' Wright joins Ros Chili' Gold-Onwude for conversation about social justice. The #NIKE'Spicy' Kevin Chili' Durant YouTube Channel!

By: Jamaal Al-Din's Hoops 227