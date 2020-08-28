XR BAZAAR -AR/VR Marketplace & Virtual Consulting

News By Tag
Before the pandemic Digital transformation might have been on the wish-list for companies, today if you are not digital you will be left behind.
Education institutes, health-care, enterprise , entertainment as well as the travel & tourism industry is now actively leveraging augmented reality, virtual reality for business continuity. Remote work, remote education , remote health-care, training, tourism can all be made possible as if you are physically present at remote locations without moving from the comfort of your home. We are at the cusp of the next computing evolution & AR/VR will be underpinning "Spatial computing".
The reason for slow adoption for XR in India has been, lack of awareness & community accessibility of hardware , high price as well as lack of localized content. Through our ventures Immersion VR Fest, XROM & XROM-Podcast we have been tirelessly working to raise awareness, educate and build a ecosystem with a vision to create a sustainable & thriving AR/VR industry.
Today the 1st of Sept 2020 we are delighted to announce the launch of our new venture XR- BAZAAR https://www.xrbazaar.in
WHAT IS XR-BAZAAR ?
XR-BAZAAR is an AR/VR focused B2B Marketplace that also offers Virtual XR Consultancy for Enterprise. We are a Buy, Sell & Rent platform
You too can list your products and start Selling or Renting on xr-bazaar , we have a hassle free payment gateway ,logistics as well as a marketing model in place so that you can concentrate on buiilding great XR products while we take care of marketing & selling.
BUY-SELL-RENT
If you are an XR Hardware/software start-up keen to explore Indias growing market opportunity & sell your products- get in touch.
If you are an XR Service Provider- get in touch.
If you want to rent your products to enterprise & consumers- get in touch. .
XR CONSULTING
For Enterprise we have a team of Indian & global experts that provide Virtual XR Consulting. We handhold our enterprise customers by not only offering the best product fit but also services & solutions that can transform their business, cut costs and help them thrive in the post COVID world.
If you are from academia, enterprise, health-care, governance, defence or the entertainment industry seeking guidance/ consultancy-
Last but not the least XR Consultancy is a collaborative/
