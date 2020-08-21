News By Tag
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Using the A&D PLM Action Group as a Model for Industry Collaboratio
This webinar will focus on how to remediate industry-wide pain points through joint action.
By: CIMdata
After decades of individual action, key aerospace and defense (A&D) companies decided their common PLM pain points could best be remediated through joint action. These companies came together and formed the A&D PLM Action Group. Their purpose was not to stifle competition and innovation but to shift their spend profiles, increasing resources available for innovation by reducing unnecessary spending on common problems. And to exercise the power of speaking to the PLM solution providers with a single voice.
Over the years, the A&D PLM Action Group has funded multiple projects resulting in the publication of research reports, direction statements, and position papers. These publications are available to the public and have been downloaded by the thousands via the Group's website ad-pag.com. Project examples include obsolescence management, design chain and supply chain collaboration, the flow of digital product definition from development to manufacture to service, and managing the multiple views of product configuration.
The premise for this webinar is to determine if PLM user companies in other industries experience similar frustrations, and if so, would the cooperative approach adopted by these A&D companies be an appropriate remedy? This webinar will first review the A&D PLM Action Group's mission and operational model. It will then trace the evolution of the Group's project workstreams, review the results achieved to date, and look to the future. Finally, it will offer a guide for self-assessment of whether a similar cooperative approach would work in your industry, along with suggested steps to follow if you have an interest.
Attendees at this webinar will:
· Understand that frustrations felt with the slow pace of remediation of persistent PLM pain points are shared across industries.
· Understand how persistent pain points and overbalanced spending on PLM sustainment to the detriment of innovation is being addressed successfully by collaboration in at least one major industry.
· Learn about the characteristics for determining whether PLM-related collaboration is a suitable approach in your industry and the steps to pursue if it is.
According to James Roche, CIMdata's Director, Aerospace & Defense Practice, and the host for this webinar, "Since its founding, the Group's mission has changed little, but the members' goals have matured and evolved year over year. In the first year, the focus was on research into common pain points. In year two, members began inviting solution providers, as colleagues, to contribute content and review project work products. This engagement evolved into annual joint sessions to discuss strategic topics such as Digital Thread and the protection of intellectual property within the OEMs' supply chains. In subsequent years, the members invited select tier 1 suppliers to participate as full members of project teams, including joint workshops, on topics such as multiple-view bill of materials. The collaboration among the members is impressive and is yielding substantial benefits for the members and PLM solution providers, as well as the PLM ecosystem overall."
Mr. Roche has 35+ years of experience in transformation and IT enablement of product development and manufacturing processes. Before joining CIMdata, Mr. Roche was a PLM Practice Manager at CSC Consulting and A.T. Kearney. He was also at EDS, where he served as the chief architect for General Motors' global engineering systems and as the head technical negotiator for strategic supplier contracts.
To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
