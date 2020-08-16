News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Florida Real Estate Pro is on a mission to sell homes, create opportunities and embrace diversity
Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker, Nick Acosta, defies odds and breaks barriers within the Real Estate industry
Fast forward to today, Nick Acosta is celebrating his recent appointment as the President of the Orlando Chapter of NAGLREP [National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals]
"I am both humbled and honored to serve as the Chapter President of NAGLREP here in Orlando. This is the first truly inclusive Real Estate organization and diversity and inclusion are cornerstones within my business model", said Nick. Known to defy odds, Nick also is the proud new owner of his own brokerage, after only two years in the real estate business. He has made significant investments in his new brokerage as well as created franchise opportunities for other Real Estate professionals.
In addition to being the owner of a new brokerage, Nick has a podcast "Home To All" where he talks about real estate and how it works. Nick also comes from contribution on his show: angled at consumers and investors--as well as to educate others in the business as well as give them ideas on how to grow their business.
Nick has been on the show "Daytime" nationally syndicated show with Cyndi Edwards at WFLA News Channel 8 (Tampa Bay NBC affiliate). Nick has also done a local TV commercial for his real estate business with Spectrum Reach in the Orlando FL market that will air for 6 months plus digital impressions through direct or cable channel apps.
Nick specializes in Downtown Central Florida real estate, helping friends and family find just the right home, condo, townhome or apartment in the downtown areas. You can get to know Nick, and get a better feel for Downtown Central FL real estate, by listening to Nick's podcast or by watching one of his TV segments. Nick also has two TV spots, one on Spectrum News 13 Orlando and now on Spectrum Bay News 9 in St Petersburg, FL.
Other than Sunday nights, when he will be at his grandmother's for Spaghetti and meatball dinner, Nick is available any day or time to help you find or sell your home in the beautiful Downtown Orlando area.
This year has presented unprecedented challenges for many Americans, but Nick Acosta has discovered multiple ways to not only survive, but to also thrive in the midst of this pandemic!
To learn more about Nick, visit: www.downtown.expert and www.community.expert/
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/
Instagram: downtown.expert
Twitter: @downtown_expert
Phone: 407-508-8809
Contact
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse