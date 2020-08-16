 
News By Tag
* Orlando Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Orlando
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2020
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
22212019181716


Florida Real Estate Pro is on a mission to sell homes, create opportunities and embrace diversity

Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker, Nick Acosta, defies odds and breaks barriers within the Real Estate industry
By:
 
 
Nick Acosta- Licensed Real Estate Broker
Nick Acosta- Licensed Real Estate Broker
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Orlando Real Estate

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Orlando - Florida - US

ORLANDO, Fla. - Aug. 20, 2020 - PRLog -- Florida Licensed Real Estate Broker, Nick Acosta, defies odds and breaks barriers within the Real Estate industry. Nick is a native Floridian. He grew up in St. Pete Beach as well as Pass-a-Grille for 26 years. Nick graduated high school from Admiral Farragut Academy in St. Petersburg in 1999. He went on to graduate from USF- St. Pete in 2008 with a B.A. in Mass Communications with an emphasis in Journalism. Nick is also the son of the late Dr. Anthony Acosta, M.D., former medical director of Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg for 46 years. Nick's family has always made an impact here in Florida, and his distant cousin, Mayor Dick Greco was also the St. Petersburg mayor in the 1960s and again in the 1990s.

Fast forward to today, Nick Acosta is celebrating his recent appointment as the President of the Orlando Chapter of NAGLREP [National Association of Gay & Lesbian Real Estate Professionals]. This was a remarkable accomplishment for Nick. Acosta's first official duty as the leader of the Orlando Chapter was hosting a virtual event on earlier this month for all members titled "Getting Back to Inclusiveness". In addition to being at the helm of NAGLREP's Orlando Chapter, he has combined his real estate and media skills with his popular Spotify podcast "Home to All." Acosta's real estate focus is on the Downtown Central Florida market, and he lives with his husband Lee in a luxury high-rise condo across the street from Lake Eola.

"I am both humbled and honored to serve as the Chapter President of NAGLREP here in Orlando. This is the first truly inclusive Real Estate organization and diversity and inclusion are cornerstones within my business model", said Nick. Known to defy odds, Nick also is the proud new owner of his own brokerage, after only two years in the real estate business. He has made significant investments in his new brokerage as well as created franchise opportunities for other Real Estate professionals.

In addition to being the owner of a new brokerage, Nick has a podcast "Home To All" where he talks about real estate and how it works. Nick also comes from contribution on his show: angled at consumers and investors--as well as to educate others in the business as well as give them ideas on how to grow their business.

Nick has been on the show "Daytime" nationally syndicated show with Cyndi Edwards at WFLA News Channel 8 (Tampa Bay NBC affiliate). Nick has also done a local TV commercial for his real estate business with Spectrum Reach in the Orlando FL market that will air for 6 months plus digital impressions through direct or cable channel apps.

Nick specializes in Downtown Central Florida real estate, helping friends and family find just the right home, condo, townhome or apartment in the downtown areas. You can get to know Nick, and get a better feel for Downtown Central FL real estate, by listening to Nick's podcast or by watching one of his TV segments. Nick also has two TV spots, one on Spectrum News 13 Orlando and now on Spectrum Bay News 9 in St Petersburg, FL.

Other than Sunday nights, when he will be at his grandmother's for Spaghetti and meatball dinner, Nick is available any day or time to help you find or sell your home in the beautiful Downtown Orlando area.

This year has presented unprecedented challenges for many Americans, but Nick Acosta has discovered multiple ways to not only survive, but to also thrive in the midst of this pandemic!

To learn more about Nick, visit:  www.downtown.expert and www.community.expert/nick-acosta/

Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/downtownorlandoexpert/
Instagram: downtown.expert
Twitter: @downtown_expert
Phone: 407-508-8809

Contact
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
End
Email:***@theposhpublicityfirm.com Email Verified
Tags:Orlando Real Estate
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Orlando - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Posh Publicity Firm PRs
Trending News
Most Viewed
Top Daily News

Most Viewed
Top Daily News
PTC News

Aug 20, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share