Units with 2020 Closings Available at The Brownstones at New Visions
Building 13, also under construction and soon to be framed, is offering available units with anticipated closings of early 2021. "We are excited about the three bedroom, two-and-one-
As construction continues on several sold-out buildings throughout the community, the Hexa/Level 10 team is expected to begin closings in Building 18 very soon, bringing many new families to the community that are excited to meet their neighbors. Building 14, which is sold-out and scheduled to close before the end of the year, has begun framing, bringing those buyers one more huge step closer to becoming homeowners, too! Karahuta continues, "As we close on each building it has been amazing to see our homeowners settle into their new homes, meet their neighbors, and become part of the fabric that makes The Brownstones at New Visions a special place to call home."
Residents of The Brownstones at New Visions also enjoy the community's convenient location. The neighborhood is close to everything that Brick Township and the Jersey Shore area has to offer. Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium, Six Flags, and a variety of golf courses, and local, county, and state parks like Ocean County Park are just a short car ride away. Shopping abounds at Ocean County and Freehold Raceway Malls, as well as the Jackson Premium Outlets, and a variety of strip malls and shopping centers are just minutes from your front door. For those looking to enjoy a day at the beach, your trip to Windward Beach Park is just 10 minutes from home, or you can be at Brick Beach in just 20 minutes. With easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 70, 35, 88, and 9 getting to and from your destination is a breeze. You will never run out of recreational opportunities and things to do close to home when you live at The Brownstones at New Visions.
The sales team at The Brownstones at New Visions is currently available to connect with homebuyers three ways: safe, private in-person appointments, video chat sessions in the comfort of their own home, or via a virtual tour session.
The Brownstones at New Visions
salesteamnewvisions@
732-239-3390
