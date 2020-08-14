 
Units with 2020 Closings Available at The Brownstones at New Visions

By:
 
 
The Brownstones At New Visions Building 10B
The Brownstones At New Visions Building 10B
 
BRICK, N.J. - Aug. 19, 2020 - PRLog -- Homebuyers wanting to close on a new home this year need to give The Brownstones at New Visions in Brick, New Jersey a closer look. With construction proceeding at brisk pre-pandemic levels, anticipated closings for available units in Building 10B are expected to be December 2020. Not only will buyers of these units be able to take advantage of the current historically low interest rates, they can apply through the preferred lender for the community and be eligible for mortgage cost savings. "Anyone interested in closing on a home in 120 days should act now before it's too late and these units are spoken for," urges Marge Karahuta of Exit 98 George Realty, Sales Manager for The Brownstones at New Visions. The available homes in Building 10B include three bedrooms, two-and-one-half baths, and two-car garages.

Building 13, also under construction and soon to be framed, is offering available units with anticipated closings of early 2021. "We are excited about the three bedroom, two-and-one-half bath, one-car garage homes in this building. Buyers who can move to contract quickly will be able to personalize their homes with our designer upgrade packages before time runs out to make selections," Karahuta explains. The homes at The Brownstones at New Visions start at just $297,500 and are built to the highest levels of quality and include features like designer kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and hardwood flooring, which is not typical for townhomes in this price range. Homebuyers currently renting and looking for a new home are finding that this community is more affordable than their current rentals.

As construction continues on several sold-out buildings throughout the community, the Hexa/Level 10 team is expected to begin closings in Building 18 very soon, bringing many new families to the community that are excited to meet their neighbors. Building 14, which is sold-out and scheduled to close before the end of the year, has begun framing, bringing those buyers one more huge step closer to becoming homeowners, too! Karahuta continues, "As we close on each building it has been amazing to see our homeowners settle into their new homes, meet their neighbors, and become part of the fabric that makes The Brownstones at New Visions a special place to call home."

Residents of The Brownstones at New Visions also enjoy the community's convenient location. The neighborhood is close to everything that Brick Township and the Jersey Shore area has to offer. Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium, Six Flags, and a variety of golf courses, and local, county, and state parks like Ocean County Park are just a short car ride away.  Shopping abounds at Ocean County and Freehold Raceway Malls, as well as the Jackson Premium Outlets, and a variety of strip malls and shopping centers are just minutes from your front door. For those looking to enjoy a day at the beach, your trip to Windward Beach Park is just 10 minutes from home, or you can be at Brick Beach in just 20 minutes. With easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 70, 35, 88, and 9 getting to and from your destination is a breeze. You will never run out of recreational opportunities and things to do close to home when you live at The Brownstones at New Visions.

The sales team at The Brownstones at New Visions is currently available to connect with homebuyers three ways: safe, private in-person appointments, video chat sessions in the comfort of their own home, or via a virtual tour session. Interested homebuyers can contact the sales team on the community's website (https://newvisionsbrick.com/) or call 732.239.3390 to schedule an appointment or for more information on the community.

