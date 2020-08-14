News By Tag
L-Tron & Advantech Expand Partnership to Support First Responders with Reliable Communication
By: L-Tron
The durable ICR-3241 Gateway Router installs seamlessly into fire trucks, ambulances, patrol cars and other emergency vehicles to provide a secure wireless network and real-time communications. The router facilitates collaboration between law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, dispatch, hospitals, commanders, and more. In addition to FirstNet, the new wireless gateway router is compatible with other wireless networks across the country.
L-Tron & Advantech have partnered together to bring first responders & Law Enforcement officers the ICR-3241. L-Tron has a longtime 15+ year working relationship with the public safety community, specializing in e-citation equipment and accessories, as well as crime, crash and fire scene investigation photography and case organization software. L-Tron's public safety solutions can be found in thousands of municipalities across all 50 states. L-Tron and Advantech have worked together for over thirty years to offer superior industrial-grade technology. Learn more about our partnership here. (https://www.l-
We are eager to introduce our law enforcement and emergency response clients to Advantech's world-class solutions," says L-Tron's CEO RAD DeRose. "We find ourselves in a unique position with decades of experience working with both Advantech and Law Enforcement clients. These working relationships enable us to fully understand our public safety client's needs in wireless connectivity, and to bring our clients an exceptional quality and reliable product. We are pleased to offer this new wireless gateway router to our first responders, allowing them to future-proof their mobile communications."
Additional Information
FirstNet is a nationwide network purpose-built for emergency responders to maintain open lines of communication even when public communication systems fail. Read more about the network here. (https://www.l-
About L-Tron
For almost 50 years, L-Tron has helped all different size companies & government organizations automate the collection of data. Our mission is to work alongside our customers, understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find the right solution. We have a longstanding history of working FOR Law Enforcement An ISO 9001 certified company – the L-Tron team is pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing 100% quality, service and product excellence.
Your success is our purpose!
Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
julianne.pangal@
