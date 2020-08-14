 
News By Tag
* Police Officers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Rochester
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
China
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





August 2020
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
20191817161514

L-Tron & Advantech Expand Partnership to Support First Responders with Reliable Communication

By: L-Tron
 
 
Firstnet Router For Law Enforcement
Firstnet Router For Law Enforcement
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
* Police Officers

Industry:
* Government

Location:
* Rochester - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Aug. 19, 2020 - PRLog -- L-Tron is pleased to announce the launch of a new device to future-proof emergency wireless communication and empower public safety personnel. This new Wireless Gateway Router is approved for use with the FirstNet emergency response communications network and offers unmatched connectivity and reliability at a fraction of competitors' prices. The gateway router keeps first responders connected, even when public lines of communication are inaccessible, enabling them to save lives, protect one another, and serve the community, despite unpredictable circumstances.

The durable ICR-3241 Gateway Router installs seamlessly into fire trucks, ambulances, patrol cars and other emergency vehicles to provide a secure wireless network and real-time communications. The router facilitates collaboration between law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, dispatch, hospitals, commanders, and more. In addition to FirstNet, the new wireless gateway router is compatible with other wireless networks across the country.

L-Tron & Advantech have partnered together to bring first responders & Law Enforcement officers the ICR-3241. L-Tron has a longtime 15+ year working relationship with the public safety community, specializing in e-citation equipment and accessories, as well as crime, crash and fire scene investigation photography and case organization software. L-Tron's public safety solutions can be found in thousands of municipalities across all 50 states. L-Tron and Advantech have worked together for over thirty years to offer superior industrial-grade technology. Learn more about our partnership here. (https://www.l-tron.com/about-us/partners/advantech/)

We are eager to introduce our law enforcement and emergency response clients to Advantech's world-class solutions," says L-Tron's CEO RAD DeRose. "We find ourselves in a unique position with decades of experience working with both Advantech and Law Enforcement clients. These working relationships enable us to fully understand  our public safety client's  needs in wireless connectivity, and to bring our clients  an exceptional quality and reliable product. We are pleased to offer this new wireless gateway router to our first responders, allowing them to future-proof their mobile communications."

Additional Information

FirstNet is a nationwide network purpose-built for emergency responders to maintain open lines of communication even when public communication systems fail. Read more about the network here. (https://www.l-tron.com/what-is-firstnet/)

About L-Tron

For almost 50 years, L-Tron has helped all different size companies & government organizations automate the collection of data. Our mission is to work alongside our customers, understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find the right solution. We have a longstanding history of working FOR Law Enforcement An ISO 9001 certified company – the L-Tron team is pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing 100% quality, service and product excellence.

Your success is our purpose!

Media Contact
Julianne Pangal
julianne.pangal@l-tron.com
End
Email:***@l-tron.com Email Verified
Tags:Police Officers
Industry:Government
Location:Rochester - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
L-Tron Corporation News
Trending
Most Viewed
Daily News

Most Viewed
Daily News
PTC News

Aug 19, 2020 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share