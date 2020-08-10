News By Tag
7th Annual Celebration of HOPE Virtual Walk will be held on September 12
The annual walk, hosted by HOPE Sheds Light, provides hope and support to families that are impacted by substance use disorder.
By: HOPE Sheds Light
dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction, will host its 7th Annual Celebration of HOPE Virtual Walk on Saturday, September 12, 2020. The kick-off ceremony will be live on Facebook starting at 9am. The virtual walk will begin right after the ceremony. "If we have to go virtual, let's go large," said Pamela Capaci, CEO of HOPE Sheds Light. "With your help, HOPE Sheds Light will reach its goal of 10,000 walkers!"
At the Celebration of HOPE Walk, the community comes together to learn about substance use disorder. "We want to celebrate recovery and provide hope to those affected," Capaci added. "Those impacted by addiction typically don't know where to turn for help. Our walk offers them a community of support."
Now in its seventh year, walkers are encouraged to register online and start a team. Registration is $5 per person. "We also invite you to create a personal video and tell us why you are walking," Capaci said. Videos can be emailed to rise@HOPEShedsLight.org and will be shared on HOPE Sheds Light's social media channels leading up to walk day.
"Before COVID-19, New Jersey was dealing with the addiction epidemic," said Capaci. "Since the pandemic, there has been a 20 percent increase in overdose deaths in New Jersey. Please help us raise awareness and support those impacted by substance use disorder."
The walk offers resources for family members and friends of those dealing with addiction and substance misuse. The event also highlights inspirational speakers, a "virtual" Tree of HOPE to remember those who were lost, a 50/50 raffle and more. "It's a celebration of recovery," said Capaci. "We're always hearing about the negatives of the disease. But by bringing hope and education to the community, we support each other and those affected. We show that recovery is possible."
Founded in 2012 after Co-founder Ron Rosetto lost his son Marc to a battle against substance
abuse, HOPE Sheds Light serves to provide help and resources to families affected by addiction. Rosetto, along with Co-founders Arvo Prima and Stephen Willis, Chief Executive Officer Pamela Capaci and a team of board members and volunteers, work year-round to support families impacted by this epidemic that is so prevalent on the Jersey Shore and across New Jersey.
To learn more about HOPE Sheds Light or to register, donate or sponsor the 7th Annual Celebration of HOPE Virtual Walk, visit HOPEShedsLight.org.
About HOPE Sheds Light, Inc.
HOPE Sheds Light, Inc. is an IRS 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization (Tax ID: 46-3910504) that is supported by friends and families directly affected by addiction and found recovery through continuous love, support and understanding. The mission of HOPE Sheds Light is to raise awareness and educate individuals, families and the community about the impact of addiction by having the courage to share personal experiences and offer strength, wisdom, hope and resources that lead to positive community change and long-term recovery. To learn more, please visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
