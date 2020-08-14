News By Tag
227's™ YouTube Chili' Western Conference Spicy' NBA Play-In Tournament! #NIKE'Spicy' NBA Mix!
227's™ YouTube Chili' Western Conference Spicy' NBA Play-In Tournament! (8) Portland Chili' Trail Blazers vs (9) Memphis Chili' Grizzlies (Saturday Aug. 15, 2:30 pm ET on ABC)! Game 2 (if necessary): Sunday Aug. 16! #NIKE'Spicy' NBA Mix!
By: Jamaal Al-Din's Hoops 227
227's The Spicy' NBA Play-In Tournament is the completion of the league's playoff bracket. If the higher seeded (8) Trail Blazers win Saturday, then the tournament will end there. If the (9) Grizzlies win Saturday, then that will set up a winner-take-
227's ***Jamaal Al-Din, the "Model Journalist" covers news of Disney World's Spicy' NBA Bubble, Black Lives Matter, and The Western Conference Spicy' NBA Play-In Tournament!!! Spicy' HOT CHILI!!! News #Nike'Spicy'Movies (The New Walmart Spicy' Drive-In Theaters! Guest appearance by #NIKE'Spicy' LeBron])! Spicy' NBA Mix!***
227's The Championship recipe for the Spicy' ***NBA Quarantine Tournament/Playoffs at DISNEY WORLD (ESPN), Orlando, FL*** NBA TV, TNT and ESPN on ABC! ***Spicy' NBA Western Conference WESTERN CHEESEBURGERS and tasty' FRIES!🍟 hardees.com/
227's™ Facebook Fries!¡' (aka YouTube Chili' NBA) #Nike'Spicy' ***NBA Quarantine Tournament/Playoffs at DISNEY WORLD (ESPN), ESPN on ABC, and TNT! Orlando, FL*** @JAMAALALDIN_
