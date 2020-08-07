NABCRMP Announces Founding Board Members

Contact

-- The National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals, Inc. (NABCRMP), a member-based non-profit association for black professionals in compliance and risk management, today announced the slate of highly regarded industry and compliance leaders that will serve as its founding Board of Directors."We are honored to have this dynamic group of leaders join our team and support our work to invest in, encourage, and foster the professional development of Black compliance and risk management professionals in corporate settings," said Jennifer D. Newton, Founder and CEO, NABCRMP.By providing resources, training and access to a network of black professionals with expert-level knowledge and experience in risk management, corporate governance, industry best practices, regulatory compliance, and process improvement, NABCRMP aims to support, encourage and strengthen members and their communities.The founding Board members joining the NABCRMP team in its efforts to make tangible positive impacts in the compliance and risk management space include:Adilah Anwar is a trailblazer that has spent the past twenty years building a career from a non-traditional educational trajectory. From creating global campaigns for niche industries like Solar and off grid homes "tiny homes", to founding a Global Fashion Brokerage in 2008, where she worked with the world's top luxury fashion houses in Milan, Italy. Adilah is a sounding board to many companies in different industries. Her experience and business acumen led her to work with some of the largest financial and risk management entities like Bank of America, Citi Group, State Street, Jack Henry & Associates and Globe Life Insurance. She currently works on behalf of fintech company Cardtronics as a Global Business Systems Analyst. Her ability to internalize concepts and learn in diverse settings has helped her to understand individuals on all sides of the aisle, which keeps bringing her to the table of opportunities in business. Her next business endeavor consists of learning more about the CBD business where she is currently invested into a new company that will grow and distribute CBD in Maine. Adilah is known in her community as a helper, from helping others find their passion to, rising to the occasion of tackling job interviews and resume writing. She also advises small businesses by utilizing analyzation and risk management techniques. Adilah is a Duke University Certified Business Analyst and certified in Machine Learning & programming through IBM.Truman K. Butler is an International lawyer who has been actively involved with a range of compliance issues for major financial services firms. His practice includes providing advice on international compliance matters including the FCPA, UK Bribery Act, Anti-Money Laundering Laws and Global Sanctions. Truman is a former Chief Compliance Officer – International for Wells Fargo Advisors. He is currently employed as a Sr. Attorney with responsibility for BSA/AML and Global Sanctions for USAA. Licensed in England and Wales as Barrister at Law of the Middle Temple, Truman is also licensed in the US (North Carolina) as an attorney at law and The Bahamas. An active member of the ABA's Section of International Law, he is a former Co-Chair of the International Anti-Money Laundering Committee and the Steering Group for the International Anti-Corruption Committee. Additionally, Truman has served as a member of the Board of Directors for the ABA Center for Racial and Ethnic Diversity and Special Olympics International (Bahamas).Jerry Henderson is a seasoned television production manager at ABC News with over 15 years of experience in all aspects of broadcast operations. Jerry is a great communicator, creative thinker, works well under pressure and has excellent customer service skills.Reginald Parker serves as the Director, U.S. Health & Wellness Business Compliance Program Management for Walmart, Inc. He oversees a full range of senior governance and compliance leadership functions from strategic planning to risk assessment, process improvement, and project management. He drives compliance activities for the nearly $38 billion Health / Wellness division, comprised of Walmart Health Clinics, Pharmacies, Hearing Centers, and Vision Centers. Previously he was the Director, Ethics & Compliance serving as the Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer for the West Division. Responsible for growing the Culture of Compliance across 1,324 Walmart and Sam's Club facilities in 22 states with 371,000 associates. Reginald served for 24 years in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. He holds a Master of Laws in Intellectual Property from University of Illinois Chicago, John Marshall Law School, and a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University. Reginald has completed the Executive Certificate in Nonprofit Leadership graduate level certificate program from Duke University. He is a member of the Society of Corporate Compliance and Ethics (SCCE) and is as a Certified Compliance Ethics Professional (CCEP).Cynthia Sutherland is the Director of Sales & Marketing at the '21' Club in New York City where she is responsible for marketing, sales generation, events and team leadership. With more than 12 years of communications and marketing experience, she has spent the majority of her career in the public relations industry, gaining experiences in areas such as entertainment, consumer goods, health, philanthropy, corporate finance and hospitality. On a mission to be a catalyst for change in corporate communications and public branding she is focused on improving inclusion and creating a space at the table for diverse professionals and ideologies.Daniel L. Williams is a talented senior level global leader with over 20 years of physical security, cyber security, and technical security leadership. He takes pride in creating results driven leadership through ethical change management strategies and is personally committed to enabling a healthy organizational culture through stewardship, inclusion, and diversity. Currently as the Global Head of Security Resilience & Partnerships at Uber technologies Inc., he led with his team a cohesive strategy for global business continuity, crisis management, and disaster response during the COVID-19 outbreak. Prior to this role, they established Uber's global threat management, protective intelligence, travel security, and insider threat programs scaling each through initial public offering (IPO) and beyond. Prior to his transition to the private sector, he served over 20 years in the United States Marine Corps as a Counterintelligence Agent and as a federal civil servant for Naval Special Warfare. Dan received several awards and citations during his career to include two bronze stars. In addition to his career, Dan recently created an endowment through Indiana Wesleyan University. This endowment is designed to provide scholarships to well deserving students with a lower grade point average (GPA) that might not be eligible for traditional scholarships. The scholarship is named after the recruiter who helped Dan enlist into the United States Marine Corps and is designed to provide a second chance for Veterans, Veteran spouses, and the children of Veterans who may not have the best grades but need an opportunity that is not available elsewhere.AJ Yawn is a cloud security professional that possesses a decade of senior information security experience with extensive experience managing a wide range of cybersecurity compliance assessments (SOC 2, ISO 27001, HIPAA, etc.) for a variety of SaaS, IaaS, and PaaS providers. AJ currently serves on the Board of Directors of the ISC2 Miami chapter as the Education Chair and regularly contributes blogs and articles to the information security community including publications such as CISOMag, InfosecMag, HackerNoon, and ISC2. From 2017-2020, AJ served as a senior member of Coalfire's SOC-ISO-Healthcare compliance practice. AJ helped grow the practice from a 9-person team to over 100 team members serving clients all over the world. AJ spent over five years on active duty in the United States Army, earning the rank of Captain. AJ has earned several industry-recognized certifications, including the AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Professional, CISSP, AWS Certified Security Specialty, AWS Certified Solutions Architect-Associate, and PMP. AJ is also involved with the AWS training and certification department, volunteering with the AWS Certification Examination Subject Matter Expert program. Currently, AJ assists in the development of AWS Certification Examinations by participating in AWS question development workshops. AJ graduated from Georgetown University with a Master of Science in Technology Management and from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in Social Science. While at Florida State, I played on the Florida State University Men's basketball team participating in back to back trips to the NCAA tournament.As the Vice President of Finance and Administration, Ron is responsible for leading financial decision-making affecting Gradian, and providing strategic financial input to senior management, while overseeing the overall accounting process. Ron also plays a key role in developing and implementing financial procedures to improve and maintain the financial health of Gradian. In the past, Ron has served as a financial executive for several non-profit organizations, most recently a national organization focused on strengthening and expanding the pool of high school graduates preparing for college and post-graduate careers. Ron's non-profit experience also includes managing his own accounting practice focused on providing essential financial management services to growing non-profit organizations and small businesses. Ron has also served as an adjunct professor at Seton Hall University graduate programs, as well as a lecturer for their Business Leadership Institute. Ron is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a BBA in accounting from Adelphi University and an MBA from St. John's University.####About NABCRMPNABCRMP envisions an environment where the unique perspectives and contributions of Black compliance and risk management professionals are nurtured, encouraged, and valued, resulting in a more inclusive environment that leads to better decision-making, innovation, and better outcomes.Media Contact:NABCRMP Communications TeamPhone: 786.361.8590Email: membership@nabcrmp.org​www.nabcrmp.org