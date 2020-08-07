 
Grand Opening Announcement for The Grout Doctor® of Prince George's County, MD

By: Grout Doctor Global Development Corp.
 
 
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Aug. 10, 2020 - PRLog -- Get ready Prince George's County!  There is a new doctor in town and this one makes house calls!   Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp. is proud to announce the grand opening of our Prince George's County/Southern Maryland franchise and we would like to welcome Jovan Currie (owner/operator) as the newest member of The Grout Doctor® network!  Jovan is a Navy Veteran and has several years of General Contracting under his belt.  He has completed all of The Grout Doctor's extensive training courses and is officially Southern Maryland's expert in grout, tile and natural stone care and restoration!

Here are just a few reasons why you should call Jovan for a free estimate:

**      No matter how hard you scrub your grout in your master shower, it still looks stained and dingy!  We have a cure for that!

**      You are getting to ready to list your home for sale but your Realtor feels there would be more value if your kitchens and bathrooms were a bit more modern.  We have a cure for this too!

**       You repainted the walls in your house and feel your grout is just a shade off of the new wall color.  This one too!

**      The caulking around your tub is old and moldy and caulk is missing around your soap tray.  We've got this!!

¨       You just purchased a brand new home and you want the pristine white grout and tiles in your foyer to stay white.  Yes, we know just what to do here too!

The Grout Doctor® specializes in grout, tile and natural stone cleaning and sealing, grout and tile repair, grout removal and replacement, recoloring existing grout, re-caulking and tile replacement. Call us before removing and replacing your installed tiled areas, we can make damaged, stained or outdated tile and grout look brand new!  Restoration is less expensive, less messy, better for the environment and can be completed typically in one day!  Our estimates are free so call Jovan at 301-560-4555 to schedule yours today!

Our customers include homeowners, business owners, medical facilities, schools, churches, Realtors, property managers and commercial environments.

As part of our Grand Opening Special, Jovan will be offering a 5% discount to all active military, military veterans, Covid-19 front line responders such as nurses and doctors, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, teachers and day care providers!!

Call Jovan at 301-560-4555 to schedule your free estimate today!!!

We Cure Sick Grout! ™

About The Grout Doctor:
Founded in 1992, The Grout Doctor® is an uncomplicated home-based mobile franchise business specializing  in renewing existing tile, grout and natural stone to its original beauty for residential customers. As a leading grout and tile care provider, this well-established franchise offers an unmatched support system designed to save its franchisees time and money and provides a strong, low cost franchise opportunity in 2020.  For more information about becoming a member of our network call 877-476-8800 or visit us at www.groutdoctorfranchise.com.

