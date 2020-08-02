 
Red Hot Summer Sales Event happening now at Heritage at Highland Park

The exciting new construction community from American Properties Realty, Inc. is offering up to $30,000 off quick move-in homes purchased between now and August 31.
By: American Properties Realty, Inc.
 
 
Red Hot Summer Sales Event happening now!
Red Hot Summer Sales Event happening now!
 
HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. - Aug. 7, 2020 - PRLog -- Heritage at Highland Park, a new townhome community In Middlesex County, is hosting a Red Hot Summer Sales Event from now through August 31. Those interested can purchase a quick move-in home to take advantage of up to $30,000 in savings – must close title with preferred lender, Caliber Home Loans.

Located at the crossroads of Janeway and Cleveland Avenues in beautiful Highland Park, this luxurious 3-4 bedroom, three baths and one-car garage townhome community is affordably priced from the $380s. "This is your chance to save big on a hot home in a cool community," said Paul Csik, Senior Vice President of American Properties Realty, Inc. "Don't miss out on this limited-time opportunity! Visit our Sales Office and see a Sales Manager for more details. Personal VIP tours are also available of our newly decorated model homes – the Brookside and Aurora."

The Brookside, Heritage at Highland Park's most spacious floor plan, offers 1,975 sq. ft. of open concept living space with 3-4 bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. Other highlights include nine-foot ceilings throughout, private patios off main living area, a third floor loft/optional bedroom, second-floor laundry and master bedroom with walk-in closet. "Buyers love the flexibility of this sizeable space as it can be utilized as a fourth bedroom, media room, play room or the ever necessary Zoom room for private home meetings," said Csik.

Ideal for entertaining, the Aurora offers 1,660 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. This floor plan includes a spacious kitchen with center island, a balcony off the dining area and ample storage space. "Buyers love the oversized windows and 8-ft. patio door, which lets in so much natural light," Csik said

Also popular is the Charles floor plan, which features 1,626 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms, three baths and a one-car garage. This home offers green front yard common space, an open concept living/dining area, kitchen with center island, second floor laundry and spacious owner's suite with walk-in closet.

Nestled in a park-like setting with professionally designed and landscaped grounds, Heritage at Highland Park is just one mile to the New Brunswick Train Station and close to Routes 1, 18 and I-95. It is also a half-mile to the shops and restaurants in downtown Highland Park, and a short drive to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Rutgers New Brunswick. Ideal for growing families, the community is part of the highly regarded Highland Park School District. "These homes are part of an intimate community tucked in a 1.8-square mile borough between New Brunswick and Edison that is diverse in both culture and opportunity," said Csik. "Residents love the convenience of walkability with a short walk to New Brunswick Train Station; restaurants on Raritan Avenue, and Johnson Park, which our residents enjoy every day!"

The Heritage at Highland Park Sales Office is located at 408 Dickson Court in Highland Park (GPS: 229 Cleveland Avenue – follow signs). The Sales Office is open daily from 10am to 5pm. Virtual tours and online chats are still available. To learn more, call Erika Rotondo or Kelly Flanagan at 732-354-3543 (tel:7323543543). They can also be reached via email erotondo@americanproperties.net or kflanagan@americanproperties.net. Those interested can also visit www.HeritageAtHighlandPark.com.

About American Properties Realty, Inc.
American Properties Realty, Inc., A Licensed Real Estate Broker, continues its proud 45-year tradition of introducing award-winning communities that provide excellent quality, convenient locations and affordable pricing for New Jersey homebuyers. The Principals of American Properties Realty, Inc., have been involved in the creation of over 10,000 residences ranging from luxurious estate homes to master planned communities of apartments, condominiums, townhomes and single-family homes.

https://www.americanproperties.net/heritage-at-highland-park/red-hot-summer-sales-event-happening-now-at-heritage-at-highland-park/

