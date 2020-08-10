News By Tag
Closing the Gap: A Virtual Tour Weeklong Event on Trumping Racism & Financial Adversity
Five day-long event featuring Financial Experts speaking on wealth disparities in the black community on Credit, Investing, Budgeting, Financial Planning, Business Ownership & Taxes
By: B the Buzz PR LLC
Closing the Gap will consist of daily presentations from August 10-13, 2020, by various influencers on different facets of financial literacy such as budgeting, credit, investing, and business ownership, that will educate the African American community on individually and collectively to close the wealth gap. Closing the Gap will climax on August 14, 2020 with a panel discussion discussing the color of money, racism, and laws and regulations.
"We've seen a plethora of companies make diversity and inclusion statements to show their solidarity with the African American community. However, in my opinion, these statements were only made in fear of losing the black dollar as many African Americans have begun and continue to spend their dollars with black owned businesses. As a result, I believe the climate is ready and receptive to closing the gap – that is, the wealth gap between African Americans and our white counterparts.". – Jasmine Young, Founder of Closing the Gap Event
The Schedule:
Monday, August 10, 2020 7:00pm - Closing the Gap: Money Mindset
Speaker: Taryn Bushrod (https://www.instagram.com/
Money Coach & Founder Taryn's World, Inc
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 7:00 pm -Closing the Gap: Credit Matters
Speaker: Ronda Brunson (https://www.instagram.com/
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 7:00pm - Closing the Gap: Invest Your Way to Residual Income
Speaker: LaToya Joy Westbrooks (https://www.instagram.com/
Thursday, August 13, 2020 7:00 pm - Closing the Gap: Building Wealth through Business Ownership
Speaker: Kelvin Mensah (https://www.instagram.com/
Friday, August 14, 2020 7:00pm – Closing the Gap: Using Financial Freedom to Trump Racism
Speakers: Rollingoout's Christal Jordan, Aaron Wilson, Taryn Bushrod, Aisha Adams, Kelvin Mensah, Latoya Westbrooks, Ronda Brunson, Katia Chesnok & Jasmine Young
For more information about Closing the Gap, to register, visit www.southerntaxprep.com/
and on social media @southerntaxprep, and visit www.southertaxprep.com
