Closing the Gap: A Virtual Tour Weeklong Event on Trumping Racism & Financial Adversity

Five day-long event featuring Financial Experts speaking on wealth disparities in the black community on Credit, Investing, Budgeting, Financial Planning, Business Ownership & Taxes

Atlanta - Georgia - US

-- Southern Tax Preparation & Services is an accounting firm located in Atlanta, GA that has partnered with local financial experts to create the Closing the Gap Virtual Tour. The Virtual Tour is a week-long event that teaches attendees vital information to become financially literate and ultimately close the wealth gap between African Americans and their counterparts. The purpose of the event is to provide viable, practical, and accessible information to the African American community that one may otherwise never receive because of the color of their skin, their income level, or their social status. With the partnership of several other professionals and influencers who share a common mission with Southern Tax Prep through spreading financial literacy around the globe,is sure to be an effective and impactful eventwill consist of daily presentations from August 10-13, 2020, by various influencers on different facets of financial literacy such as budgeting, credit, investing, and business ownership, that will educate the African American community on individually and collectively to close the wealth gap.will climax on August 14, 2020 with a panel discussion discussing the color of money, racism, and laws and regulations.We've seen a plethora of companies make diversity and inclusion statements to show their solidarity with the African American community. However, in my opinion, these statements were only made in fear of losing the black dollar as many African Americans have begun and continue to spend their dollars with black owned businesses. As a result, I believe the climate is ready and receptive to closing the gap – that is, the wealth gap between African Americans and our white counterparts.The Schedule:Monday, August 10, 2020 7:00pmSpeaker: Taryn Bushrod ( https://www.instagram.com/ itstarynsworld/ Money Coach & Founder Taryn's World, IncTuesday, August 11, 2020 7:00 pm -Speaker: Ronda Brunson ( https://www.instagram.com/ msbrunson_creditqueen/ ) - Certified Credit Counselor & Financial EducatorWednesday, August 12, 2020 7:00pm -Speaker: LaToya Joy Westbrooks (https://www.instagram.com/latoyajoy/), Founder of WealthlyThursday, August 13, 2020 7:00 pm -Speaker: Kelvin Mensah (https://www.instagram.com/pjkev/) & Aaron WilsonFriday, August 14, 2020 7:00pm –Speakers: Rollingoout's Christal Jordan, Aaron Wilson, Taryn Bushrod, Aisha Adams, Kelvin Mensah, Latoya Westbrooks, Ronda Brunson, Katia Chesnok & Jasmine YoungFor more information about Closing the Gap, to register, visit www.southerntaxprep.com/eventsand on social media @southerntaxprep, and visit www.southertaxprep.com