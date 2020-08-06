News By Tag
Independent DIY Artist Oliver Sean hits the iTunes UK Top 10 Bestselling Pre-Orders Charts
Oliver Sean's upcoming Blues Contemporary album 'Devil is Back' featuring R.I.P (Real Indie Project) has come in at No.4 on the iTunes Bestselling Pre Orders Charts in the United Kingdom across all genres, sharing space with major label acts.
Oliver Sean's new album, which is scheduled for launch worldwide on the 14th of August is called 'Devil is Back' and on this particular album the artist has brought in some of his Independent musician friends to join him on this album. The musicians joining Oliver on this album are collectively called the Real Indie Project. Also known as R.I.P, they are featured on the album as a collective act (or band) for the first time.
"This is the first official Blues album I have released even though most of my music from the beginning has always had strong elements of Blues Rock, this time around though I tried to stay strictly within the Blues Contemporary genre. I say tried because elements of my world beat and acoustic alternative stuff still comes through on a song or two on the album" says Oliver Sean, who has written and composed all the tracks on the album, aside from a couple of covers that are also featured in his own style.
It has also been announced that the music video of the Title Track will Premiere on Vh1 International on the 29th of August. More details on the music video launch will be listed on the official Oliver Sean website http://www.oliversean.com where the video preview is now live and fans can also win free tshirts by Pre-Ordering the album on the iTunes Store, Google Play store and other platforms.
https://youtu.be/
To join in on all the 'Devil is Back' fun, the artist has invited fans to join him online for an official streaming album launch concert on the 14th of August at 6PM GMT across all @oliversean social media accounts. Oliver will be performing all the songs from the album LIVE with the Oliver Sean Band, who have also performed on the album. The R.I.P musicians, who are scattered around different parts of the world are expected to join in via chat and video conference during the concert, to interact with the fans who have logged in. The concert will stream in 4K on http://www.youtube.com/
Page Updated Last on: Aug 06, 2020