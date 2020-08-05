News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Dedeaux Properties Acquires Santa Clarita, CA Distribution Facility for $28.4 MM
By: Dedeaux Properties
The property is located on 11 acres of land at 24903 Avenue Kearny and within the 1,100-acre master planned Valencia Industrial Center. It is the first investment in the Santa Clarita Valley for Dedeaux, which remains a strategic target market for the company. As one of the oldest industrial development and investment firms in Los Angeles, Dedeaux has its history dating back more than 50 years, with the firm currently managing more than 6 million square feet of warehouse, trucking and logistics space, located primarily in the Inland Empire and Los Angeles County.
The property most recently served as the regional distribution center for global pharmaceutical company AmerisourceBergen, which vacated the facility late last year. It was the largest industrial facility for sale in the 30-million-square-
With interior clear heights up to 30' the property offers full drive around access with parking on all four sides, and includes 27 loading doors, including nine dock-high doors with load levelers, as well as exclusive truck access through a separate driveway and security gate. Dedeaux plans to completely renovate the facility including the addition of new creative office space, new interior finishes, and new lighting as well as expanding the dock high loading positions by an additional four positions.
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux is one of the most active developers and investors in logistics-oriented facilities in Southern California. Most recently, on behalf of one of its managed institutional partnerships, Dedeaux acquired a vacant 1,012,995-square-
"We believe our historical performance and reputation in the greater Southern California industrial markets established us as a very qualified buyer," said Dedeaux Chief Operating Officer Alon Kraft.
Mark Carlson, Managing Director and head of West Coast acquisitions for Stockbridge added, "We are excited about this acquisition and very happy to be advancing with a relationship we have worked hard to build with Dedeaux Properties. The hands-on local ties they've built over the past 50 plus years bring value to our venture that we truly appreciate."
James Abbott, Lauren Hunt and Jim Ebanks of Realty Advisory Group, Inc. represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction. Dedeaux has engaged Realty Advisory Group as leasing agent.
About Dedeaux Properties
Los Angeles-based Dedeaux Properties, LLC (http://www.dedeauxproperties.com) focuses on the investment and development of logistics-oriented properties and is affiliated with family controlled DART Warehouse Corporation, a national full-service logistics provider founded in 1936. In addition to a portfolio of approximately six million square feet of industrial space, Dedeaux Properties has an active pipeline of more than two million square feet of industrial properties including warehouse/distribution, truck terminals, trailer yards, and cold storage facilities.
About Stockbridge
Stockbridge Capital Group (http:www.stockbridge.com)
Media Contact
Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
bruce@dbrpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Aug 05, 2020