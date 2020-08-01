News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Constitutional Walking Tour and OnCell Announce Launch of New Philadelphia Visitor App
Launch of The Constitutional Walking Tour App Offers Unique Way to Explore Historic Philadelphia
By: The Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia
The price is $18.99, and can be purchased via the App Store or Google Play. A free preview is available at www.theconstitutional.com/
The Constitutional's storytellers, tour guides and historical character impersonators provide visitors with an authentic and engaging multimedia visitor experience. "GPS Gena" is the narrator who announces the sites and provides directions. Tour guides Eli and Emilie give a brief history of each site and "Philadelphia Frieda" interjects to provide some "Philadelphia Firsts." There are also some "special guests" who make appearances, such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson.
In addition to providing the quintessential Philadelphia tour experience that includes learning about Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell, The Constitutional Walking Tour App also features present day information that transcends history along the route. Visitors will hear stories such as why Benjamin Franklin was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame.
With its patriotic music, captivating pictures, creative sound effects and entertaining storytellers, The Constitutional Walking Tour App is a multimedia experience. Using modern day technology, visitors can step back in time and walk in the Founding Fathers' footsteps. Whether it's the sound of a "pen" on parchment when John Hancock signs The Declaration of Independence or cannons discharging to announce America's first Fourth of July of celebration, the app immerses visitors in a virtual time machine by surrounding them with the sites, stories and sounds of Historic Philadelphia.
"With visitors practicing social distancing but still wanting to experience a tour of Historic Philadelphia, we are thrilled to launch The Constitutional Walking Tour App," stated Jon Bari, President of The Constitutional Walking Tour. "Philadelphia is best seen by foot, and as such, we are excited to debut this extension of our critically-acclaimed guided walking tours. The Constitutional Walking Tour App, which is great for all ages, provides visitors with the convenience to take the tour when they want, how they want, at their own pace."
"This is a great opportunity to learn, go on a fun adventure, and still be able to maintain safe distances during the pandemic.," stated Thomas Dunne, OnCell CEO and President. "We feel very fortunate to help share these amazing stories to keep people engaged and interacting during these unprecedented times."
About The Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia
The Constitutional Walking Tour of Philadelphia is one of the leading providers of guided sightseeing tours of Historic Philadelphia. Located in Historic Philadelphia, The Constitutional provides a primary overview of the Independence National Historical Park area by visiting more than 20 of the most historic sites on a 75 minute, 1.25 mile outdoor adventure including the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and the National Constitution Center. www (http://www.theconstitutional.com/
About OnCell
OnCell provides a full range of mobile tour technologies for museums, parks, and cultural destinations. With a variety of interactive services such as a DIY app builder, native and web apps, audio guides, beacon tours, and games, OnCell helps organizations become mobile-friendly. As mobile communication experts who are passionate about the arts, outdoors, and education, the OnCell team has worked on over 3,000 projects both in the U.S. and internationally since its inception in 2006. www.oncell.com
EDITOR'S NOTES - High Resolution Photos are available at:
www.TheConstitutional.com/
Media Contact
Leslie Bari
leslie@theconstitutional.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse