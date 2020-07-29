News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
The Pink Report News Disrupts The Digital Landscape by Capturing The Voice of The Culture
Minneapolis-based Media Company, ThePinkReportNews.com, is the #1 Aggregator News Site For Black Women
At a time in our Nation where change is imminent, one Minneapolis change- agent decided to create a media platform that would amplify the voices and stories of Black women in her own backyard--as well as across the globe.
Detroit Native and current Minneapolis resident, Melissa Stanton, created a News and Media Company during the uproar and outcry over the death of George Floyd. Like many others, she was compelled to contribute her creative talents and greatest passion to her community, thus, her media company pushed out its first project, The Pink Report. The Pink Report is a news and opinions blog serving Black women, Black Culture, & Black news because she grew tired of black stories being told on platforms that didn't serve the black community.
"I decided to seize this unprecedented opportunity to share our stories with the masses. We are at a unique juncture in history and I felt compelled to use my talent and passion to elevate my culture. If not now, then when? If not me, then who?", said Melissa.
Melissa, an intelligent and savvy businesswoman, is also very adept at the art of multi-tasking. As a single mother, she shares an abysmal connection to black women and her desire to broadcast information across a variety of mediums and satisfy their need for information is in the heart of The Pink Report. She believes that the media has an authoritative influence and hopes to use it to enrich a population with real news on civil discourse, black success stories, health and beauty initiatives, politics, and more.
The Pink Report is a burgeoning yet formidable news media outlet headquartered in Minneapolis, with global appeal. The robust news site offers its audience breaking news stories while also capturing groundbreaking moments in history. The Pink Report news serves as a proverbial megaphone for Black women and Black culture, in general.
Now Melissa is focused on not only reporting the news, but creating a new narrative surrounding black lives and is currently producing a docu-series covering young black business owners in Minneapolis that will stream only on The Pink Report.. She hopes for The Pink Report to be the destination for news, beauty, lifestyle, politics and the new home for black news in Minnesota
Mel is set to launch The Pink Report News App in September. She is on a mission to make a difference in the news media industry in a powerful and purposeful way. Melissa Stanton is the one to watch—and she's just getting warmed up!
To learn more about TPR news, visit www.ThePinkReportNews.com
Contact
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse