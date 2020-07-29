News By Tag
Kawaii-Crafts Creates & Curates Cuteness For Avid Fans Near & Far!
Florida-based online retailer, Kawaii-Crafts.com, provides uber-cute crafts and apparel to Kawaii aficionados across the globe
Florida-based online retailer, Kawaii Crafts, is a stand-out eCommerce business. It provides consumers with unique items ranging from apparel, wigs, décor, plushies, dollhouses and a myriad of other must-have novelties. Kawaii means cute in Japanese and it also falls under the category of alternative fashion; So, if you are in the market for JFasion, Harajuku, Lolita, cosplay attire, Kawaii Crafts is your one-stop-shop for all things sublime!
"There are so many innovative elements to Kawaii Crafts and I particularly love the aesthetics of our product line. Every item is an authentic representation of the Kawaii culture, which originated in Japan, said Barbara Vega, founder of Kawaii-Crafts.com
As Kawaii suggests, cute culture first originated in Japan, emerging out of the student protests of the late-1960s. As the economy progressed through the 1970s and 1980s, so did consumer subcultures – and cute as a style began to be expressed through childish handwriting, speech, dress, products, shops, cafes and food. As the trend expands globally, Kawaii-Crafts.com is a company meeting the growing demand for kawaii products.
Kawaii aficionados near and far can't seem to get enough of these uber-cute products. If you've immersed yourself in Japanese pop culture long enough, there's no doubt you're familiar with the term kawaii--it can be used to describe all sorts of things, whether it be living or inanimate objects. Think Sanrio, Pokémon, and Lolita fashionーand that's just the tip of the iceberg.
Kawaii is a constantly evolving phenomenon. Although the word kawaii has undergone many changes over time, the general gist remains the same: it refers to anything that stirs feelings of love, protectiveness, and warm fuzzies. To quote Joshua Paul Dale, "Kawaii is a pure feeling of unabashed joy taken in the undemanding presence of innocent, harmless, adorable things."
Some people may be under the impression that Kawaii is exclusive to Japan—Not so. Kawaii has proven itself to be an international sensation. The culture continues to attract fans from abroad. Analytics reports have revealed that Kawaii-Crafts.com has a thriving customer base domestically and internationally. "Our main objective is to have a diverse product line, which provides our loyal customers with a myriad of selections from the latest cosplay costumes to the most adorable plushies. We are a customer-centric company and we are always connected to our customers wants and needs, added Barbara Vega, CEO and avid Kawaii enthusiast.
Kawaii-Crafts.com has the goods! This company captures the essence and aesthetics of Kawaii culture in an unparalleled way. Known for going the extra mile, Kawaii-Crafts.com recently enhanced their website to ensure that it was ADA accessible. Diversity, inclusion and the celebration of uniqueness are mainstays at Kawaii-Crafts.com
To browse their impressive selection of novelties, collectibles and so much more, please visit: www.Kawaii-Crafts.com today. Be sure to brace yourself for cuteness overload!
