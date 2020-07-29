News By Tag
Actor Brianne Davis Launches "Secret Life Podcast" Following Her Sex & Love Addiction Journey
Davis discusses her recovery and shares a collection of stories from people of all walks of life who struggle with secrets, addictions, and more.
By: KPI: RCR Publicity
Earlier this year, Davis shared her story, I'm A Sex And Love Addict. Here's How I Realized I Had A Problem, in an article in the Huffington Post. The overwhelming response to her story paved the way for her new podcast, "Secret Life Podcast" where she has over 80 episodes already recorded.
Topics covered on the "Secret Life Podcast" are from the dark corners of humanity — infidelity, drug addiction, racism, eating disorders, abortions, gambling problems, abuse, trauma, motherhood, perfectionism, and even a failed suicide attempt. But there are also the lighter secrets, some even silly, from an obsession with reality television, hating motherhood, beauty behaviors for actors, and horrible stories of online dating, and many, many more.
Davis shares "I really wanted to make this podcast an opportunity to share their secret and have a conversation about how it affected them and how they got to the other side. Every episode has an uplifting and positive ending. But it's not just about my guests revealing their secrets, I continue to reveal more of mine. My tagline is 'Tell me your secrets and I'll tell you mine.'"
The first five episodes of "Secret Life Podcast" will be available on Monday, August 3rd online on iTunes, Spotify, Google and other popular podcast platforms. Listeners can subscribe to the podcast and look forward to hearing episodes each Monday and Thursday when published.
iTunes
#SecretLifePodcast
Instagram - instagram/thebriannedavis
Facebook
Twitter
Official website: briannedavis.com
Secret Life Podcast website: secretlifepodcast.com
About Brianne Davis-Gantt
Whether lighting up the big screen or calling the shots behind the scene, actor, director, producer, and writer Brianne Davis is one of the most electric talents to storm Hollywood by force. She recently wrapped two seasons as series regular in History Channel's "Six" and a role in the upcoming season of Netflix's "Lucifer."
Originally from Atlanta, Brianne moved to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career. Her first lead role came in 2005 with the blockbuster hit Jarhead, opposite Jake Gyllenhaal. Her credits include recurring roles on Hulu's "Casual," TNT's "Murder In The First," HBO's "True Blood," as well as FX's "Nip/Tuck," "NCIS: Los Angeles," CBS' "CSI: Miami," ABC's "Desperate Housewives,"
Not only an actor, Brianne is also an accomplished director and producer. Thriving behind the camera, as much as in front, she has produced five films with her production company Give & Take Productions. She has directed two features: "The Night Visitor 2: Heather's Story" and "Deadly Signal," which premiered at the Sitges Film Festival in Spain.
Brianne is the co-creator of three female-driven TV Series, "Take Back The Night," "Into Me You See," and "Secret Life." She's currently pitching them to networks with her producing partner/husband, Mark Gantt.
Brianne recently finished writing her first book, "Secret Life of a Hollywood Sex and Love Addict, a roman à clef novel based on a decade in recovery, and a little creative license. The book arrives in December. In March of 2020, she published an article for the HuffPost about her ten years of recovery from sex and love addiction.
She lives in Los Angeles with her husband, son Davis and their dog Bear.
