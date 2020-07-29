News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Los Angeles-based Author & "Chief Inspirational Officer" is on a mission to Inspire and Uplift!
Author and Entrepreneur, Lana Reid, parlays her business savvy and motivational speaking skills into a formidable brand amid the pandemic
Working from the idea that finding and securing emotional health and happy relationships begins with small steps, small changes and small investments in one's life, Lana guides individuals and teams using tools that are not only actionable, but also effective.
This self-proclaimed "Chief Inspirational Officer" amplifies her message of hope and positivity in the midst of this relentless pandemic. She hopes that her message of optimism will inspire others to adopt the same mindset. "I realize that we are all experiencing some very challenging times right now, the pandemic comes with its own set of stressors, but even still, we can make a conscious choice each day to find the upside. There is always a silver lining in every cloud." said Lana.
As a motivational speaker, author of self-help titles and creator of online/offline relationship training sessions, Lana Reid has over 20 years experience helping individuals gain personal and professional clarity and navigate career and life transitions through creative and practical problem solving.
As conveyed in her newly released memoir, "Basements & Blossoms: A Few Recollections of the Ugliness That Made My Life Beautiful," Lana understands all too well the process of overcoming difficult times and has creatively reinvented herself amid this Coronavirus crisis by offering virtual coaching sessions to her clientele. She has embraced the digital platform and is finding new clients as a result of her willingness to shift her business model. Attendees describe her workshops as interactive and transformational. Some of the [virtual] workshops topics include: "You are a part of the Solution: Everyone has a Contribution" and "Leaders Inspire: Tips for Inspirational Leadership."
Lana's backstory provides us with insight as to how her journey of compassion and inspiration all began.
In Lana's kindergarten class, the teacher handed out gold stars for good behavior that could be exchanged for ice cream. There was a boy who sat at Lana's table who acted out all the time and never received enough gold stars for the reward, so Lana gave him some of hers that she had collected. A young Lana could not understand her classmate's behavior but she figured some ice cream might help. The two soon became fast friends and so began Lana's journey of caring about the emotional health and mental well being of others.
As the child of a military parent, Lana spent her formative years traveling the globe to live in places like Japan and Europe. These early adventures allowed Lana to learn that the world was full of different kinds of people, with differing beliefs, different lifestyles, and different upbringings. The entire experience shaped her understanding of others and allows her to provide a non-judgment zone atmosphere when she sits down to talk with people and assist them in transitioning to the next level in numerous areas of their lives.
Helping people adapt, change, grow and live their best lives has become Lana's passion and the wonderful world she tries to create around her.
Lana Reid is more determined than ever to be impactful and inspiring to the masses. She believes that people need to be uplifted now more than ever before—and she is poised to bring joy and hope to all who will receive her transformative counsel.
To learn more about Lana or to book a coaching session, visit: www.lanareid.com
Contact
Tawanna Chamberlain
***@theposhpublicityfirm.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse