COVID-19 Halts Fundraising of Colon Cancer Research in Kansas City
Annual Thomas P. O'Sullivan Foundation Fundraiser to support Cutting-Edge Research in Colorectal Cancer Between the University of Kansas and Children's Mercy Hospital Disrupted as Result of COVID-19
This news is particularly hard hitting to the joint research project between The University of Kansas Cancer Center and Children's Mercy Hospital which the funds generated have been used to support. According to the American Cancer Society, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed and third leading cause of cancer-related deaths. While the joint research project is not solely dependent upon the monies donated by the Thomas P. O'Sullivan Foundation, it does place research like this in a vulnerable position.
The Thomas P. O'Sullivan Foundation has been proud to support the joint research of the KU Cancer Center and Children's Mercy working with a high-risk group of children that are predisposed to familial adenomatous polyposis. If not treated, these children are 100% likely to develop colon cancer in their lifetime. The foundation's only mission is to raise funds to support cutting edge research for this disease that has robbed so many of their lives.
The foundation looks forward to the next golf tournament, currently planning to take place in Fall 2021. For more information and updates, please visit:https://tomosullivanfoundation.org/
About The Thomas P. O'Sullivan Foundation
The Thomas P. O'Sullivan Foundation was established in 2008 to honor Tom O'Sullivan who at age 50, was diagnosed with stage IV colorectal cancer. He died within four months of his diagnosis. His passing left a huge void in the lives of all who knew and loved him. This KC native, was the first-born of a large Irish Catholic family and a local dentist for 25 years. Since 2008, the Foundation has funded research in a wide variety of areas such as the areas of colorectal cancer stem cells, blood biomarkers, natural plant compounds with anti-cancer properties, studies in bacteria and micro-environment as well as projects that have revealed cancer cell activity not seen before.
The goals of the Foundation are simple; raise funds, seek cutting-edge research that is in need of funding, become a regional resource organization to provide guidance and direction to colorectal cancer patients, and ultimately help to discover more effective treatments and ultimately a cure. This is "Preventable, Treatable, Beatable."
To learn more, visit, www.tomosullivan.com
