News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Multi-Award Winning ATL Staple Soul Asylum Studios Group Launches 100% Black-Owned Sound Monitors
By: Jackie Bush
With so much talk about supporting black-owned businesses, 100 percent Black-Owned Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm is one you should patronize. A subsidiary of the iconic brand Soul Asylum Studios Group, SASA&DF's release of the SA25M, was an overwhelming success. "Being an engineer myself, I experienced the need for a higher quality sound at a faster and more efficient rate," says SA25M Creator and Manufacturer Rafael Capone. He continued, "I knew it wasn't anything on the market that would satisfy my needs, so I had to create it. However, I was not sure about the timing of releasing the SA25M during a world in distress. My thought was this is a premium speaker. Is it needed when the economy is in upheaval? With an enormous amount of thanks and great humidity, my phone continued to ring with inquiries. Thus, the motivation to bring the SA25M's into fruition was immediate and deemed necessary."
Raw data and testing show the SA25M accomplishes the goal of delivering pure and original sound without additional coloration. Further results show the SA25M provides a wide-range frequency response by employing six extraordinary drivers and DSP technology. The SA25M boasts a stable and balanced low-mid frequency retort along with a defined mid and high-frequency response. Early feedback from engineers and producers are "These monitors are for those who want to hear more." "Exactly what I had in mind," concludes Capone.
Check out what award-winning engineers, producers, and mixers are saying about the SA25M: https://www.youtube.com/
For more information, visit www.sasacousticdesignfirm.com. Follow on them on Instagram at @sasacousticdesignfirm hashtag #forthosewhowanttohearmore.
SOUL ASYLUM STUDIOS ACOUSTICS & DESIGN FIRM
As a subsidiary of Soul Asylum Studios Group, Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm is the Original Brand Manufacturer (OBM) and Original Design Manufacturer (ODM) for the SA25M. These monitors have revolutionized how industry engineers produce, create, and distribute a higher quality sound faster and more efficiently. SASA&DF has not only pioneered innovative approaches to recording and environments to develop music but has consistently championed one-of-a-kind business models and partnerships with a wide range of technology and media partners around the world. SASA&DF has dramatically improved the financial performance of the artist that uses this service, which significantly helps with profitability.
SOUL ASYLUM STUDIOS GROUP
SASG is the parent company to Soul Asylum Studios, SASG award-winning promotional vehicles Soul Asylum H2, Mobstylemaro, and Lexcopperfield, and its newest addition, Soul Asylum Studios Acoustics & Design Firm.
When you think of the #1 recording studios in the "South," Soul Asylum Studios is always on top of the list. The epitome of perfection in recording, mixing, and mastering, coupled with working alongside Multi-Award Winning engineers (Grammy, American Music Awards, and the like), these studios are second to none. The owner of SASG Rafael Capone is a "Chief Mixing and Mastering Engineer" at SAS and knows his clients' needs. SAS has long been the "Go-To" place for many celebrities and other high profile clients such as MTV, VH1, WETV, Pharrell, T. I., Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill, Justin Bieber, Waka Flocka Flame, SWV, Syleena Johnson and Bricksquad's Cartel MGM (to name a few). SAS has been a feature on Real Housewives of Atlanta, Love N Hip Hop Atlanta, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta, and a host of other television shows and films. SAS is the premiere production studio for numerous music videos, major film studios, dance companies, and other events.
CONTACT INFORMATION
SOUL ASYLUM STUDIOS ACOUSTICS & DESIGN FIRM
www.sasacousticdesignfirm.com
info@sasacousticdesignfirm.com
Instagram: @ sasacousticdesignfirm
404.991.7081
Jackie Bush—Public Relations Consultant
G. J. & J.~A Public Relations Firm
www.gjjpublicrelations.com
Instagram and Twitter: @GJJPR_
info@gjjpublicrelations.com
213.924.9204
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse