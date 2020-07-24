News By Tag
Sales & Construction are Keeping Pace this Summer at The Brownstones at New Visions
In addition to the anticipated buildings to close this year, construction has broken ground on Building 13 and five more buildings are slated to begin construction before the year ends. According to Marge Karahuta of Exit 98 George Realty, Sales Manager for The Brownstones at New Visions, "Earlier this year when the pandemic began, we were not sure what to expect. And then the spring real estate market began and we sold more than two dozen homes! While many homebuyers are looking to close on a new home this year we are happy to have a handful of units available with 2-car garages that are currently under construction offering anticipated closings before the end of 2020." The Hexa/Level 10 team has been focused on sales and construction keeping pace with one another as the year progresses. Karahuta adds, "We are excited to offer the best value in the area for a new home. Our townhomes include three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a one or two car garage. In addition, these homes are built to the highest levels of quality and include features like designer kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, and hardwood flooring, with prices starting at just $295,000." Homebuyers currently renting and considering a new home have found that buying a new home at The Brownstones at New Visions can be more affordable when compared to the costs of renting.
Residents of The Brownstones at New Visions also enjoy the community's convenient location. The neighborhood is close to everything that Brick Township and the Jersey Shore area has to offer. Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Aquarium, Six Flags, and a variety of golf courses, and local, county, and state parks like Ocean County Park are just a short car ride away. Shopping abounds at Ocean County and Freehold Raceway Malls, as well as the Jackson Premium Outlets, and a variety of strip malls and shopping centers are just minutes from your front door. For those looking to enjoy a day at the beach, your trip to Windward Beach Park is just 10 minutes from home, or you can be at Brick Beach in just 20 minutes. With easy access to the Garden State Parkway, Routes 70, 35, 88, and 9 getting to and from your destination is a breeze. You will never run out of recreational opportunities and things to do close to home when you live at The Brownstones at New Visions.
The sales team at The Brownstones at New Visions is currently available to connect with homebuyers three ways: safe, private in-person appointments, video chat sessions in the comfort of their own home, or via a virtual tour session. Interested homebuyers can contact the sales team on the community's website (https://newvisionsbrick.com/
The Brownstones at New Visions
salesteamnewvisions@
732-239-3390
