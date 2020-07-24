News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
HBCU Business Deans Roundtable Announces Van B. Sapp as Newly Elected President and Chair
By: DRowe Enterprise
Sapp recently moved to academia two years ago after a successful career in industry. He spent the first half of his career within the Sales Division of Kraft Foods, in eight roles of increasing responsibility before landing at PepsiCo. Working in several divisions across PepsiCo, Sapp became known as a versatile senior executive, with three Senior Vice President roles across marketing, sales, and general management. After 13 years with PepsiCo, Van joined the loyalty company TCC Global as its US CEO and President of the Americas. A key conduit in these roles was his ability to develop executive talent. Dean Sapp is a graduate of two HBCUs, Tuskegee University, and Clark Atlanta University. He's currently focusing his post-corporate retirement to focus on business school students of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
"I am excited to use this opportunity to provide attention to the great work HBCU Business Schools have and are providing to our economy. In this time of raised racial consciousness, corporations who want to understand, develop deeper relationships, or build programming consistent with the HBCU Business Deans Roundtable's mission should connect with this organization. The institutions our Deans represent are stocked with talent," says Dean Van Sapp.
For more information contact partnerships@
About HBCU Business Deans Roundtable
Founded in 1999 the HBCU Business Deans Roundtable was created to provide a forum to discuss opportunities and challenges; and, develop strategic alliances among HBCUs with other universities, foundations, government agencies, and corporations in support of excellence and productivity in management education. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) have been concerned about the formal business education of African American students since the Atlanta Exposition in 1895. Since that time, these universities have trained students who have become entrepreneurs, organizational leaders, and employees in enterprises that address economic needs throughout the world, especially within the African American community. Since HBCUs graduate a disproportionately large number of African American students, the need for management education in HBCUs continues.
About Saint Augustine's University School of Business, Management, and Technology
The mission of the School of Business, Management, and Technology is to prepare students to compete in the global world of work through effective instruction, technology application, relevant curricula, and professional development. The School consists of the Departments of Business Administration, Computer Information Systems, and Sport Management.
Media Contact
Sheria Rowe
sheria@sheriarowe.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse