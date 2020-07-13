News By Tag
L-Tron signs second NFL city with the Philadelphia Fire Department's purchase of OSCR360
By: L-Tron
While Philadelphia Fire Department is well-experienced using digital photography to capture detailed shots of their scenes, the Department traditionally used a large volume of photos as part of their investigative workflow. Philadelphia Fire Department plans to use OSCR360 to capture 360-degree images at the scene, and to take full advantage of the software by creating organized, comprehensive case files that incorporate all of the evidence and information pertinent to a case.
During a memorable initial demo with the Department, L-Tron's Alex Myers had the unique opportunity to respond to an active scene with the Battalion Chief. Using OSCR, the investigators captured several 360-degree photos within seconds, including critical – and otherwise impossible to fully capture – images within a vehicle that had been ablaze. OSCR's HDR (high dynamic range) capabilities performed exceptionally well in poor-lighting conditions and produced detailed overall shots, including burn patterns and geographic reference. Later, investigators explored the software side of OSCR and learned how the software ties the entire case together neatly and succinctly.
Philadelphia Fire Department is the largest fire department in Pennsylvania, consisting of 63 fire stations across the city. The city itself has a population of over 1.5 million and spans an area of nearly 150 miles. The Philadelphia Fire Department includes divisions for fighting fires, responding to EMS calls, investigating fires, responding to hazardous material calls and more,
About L-Tron
For almost 50 years, L-Tron has helped all different size companies & government organizations automate the collection of data. Our mission is to work alongside our customers, understand your workflow challenges and collaborate with you to find the right solution. We have a longstanding history of working FOR Law Enforcement An ISO 9001 certified company – the L-Tron team is pleasant, proactive, and passionate about providing 100% quality, service and product excellence.
Your success is our purpose!
