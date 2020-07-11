News By Tag
A mid-century modern renovation on one of Shrewsbury's finest streets
Monmouth County-based Lead Dog Builders was selected to renovate and restore a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home originally built in 1958.
By: Lead Dog Builders
"Most builders who looked at the house were trying to tear it down, but we really wanted to preserve the architectural integrity that this home offers," said Michael Villane, President of Lead Dog Builders.
Nestled on .34 acres, the home offers many unique features that blend traditional and mid-century favorites like cedar paneling, skylights and cove lighting. It also highlights a covered carport with entry to the kitchen. Lead Dog Builders was able to obtain the home's original architectural plans and started the renovation with the goal of restoring the home back to its former splendor. "The design of this mid-century modern house used every available space for storage, such as linen closets, built-in banquettes and a walk-in cedar wardrobe with 30 felt-lined drawers," said Villane.
New flooring, enhanced volume ceilings, earth tones, white walls and exposed beams added to the home's mid-century modern look. "In terms of the exterior façade, we painted the brick, replaced the wood siding and windows, and added a red front door to complement the black trimmed windows in order to make the front elevation pop," Villane added.
The renovation took about six months to complete. The four-bedroom, two-and-half-
Dr. Morales and his two daughters, Ariana and Sophia, are looking forward to moving into the Shrewsbury home next month. "I have purchased new construction homes before and this renovation has been much easier than the new construction experience,"
When it comes to the construction business as a whole, Dr. Morales said Villane takes things to a different level. "He makes it so personal as if he was building the house for himself," Dr. Morales said. "I will recommend him to anyone. Villane even visited the home at 9:30pm on a Saturday night to make sure the exterior lighting hit the house at all the right angles. That's just who he is. I have no words to describe how happy and satisfied I am with the entire Lead Dog team for helping make my mid-century modern dream home a reality."
About Lead Dog Buiders
Lead Dog Builders provides construction management, custom home building and renovations using the finest materials and craftsmanship. Located at 219 East Bergen Place in Red Bank, Lead Dog Builders has been serving Monmouth County and surrounding areas for over 10 years. To learn more, call 732.747.3553 or visit leaddogcustomhomes.com (http://www.leaddogcustomhomes.com/
