Louisville Photographer Creates Complimentary Headshots for Unemployed Workers

Carl Armijo Photography to Produce Headshots for Locally Unemployed on July 22 at Brookfield Properties in Louisville Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - July 17, 2020 - PRLog -- Nothing says "I'm ready to work" more than a freshly pressed suit, an updated resume, and of course, a professional headshot. Regardless of profession, COVID-19 sent millions of Americans to the unemployment line without warning. That is why local photographer Carl Armijo is participating with Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties in the largest, single-day photo initiative that will provide 10,000 unemployed Americans nationwide with a complimentary, professional headshot to include with their resumes and post to job sites such as LinkedIn.

Carl Armijo will be producing the complimentary headshots on Wednesday, July 22 from 10:00 a.m. –7:00 p.m. at the Brookfield Property located at 7900 Shelbyville Road Louisville KY. Complimentary headshots are open to anyone currently unemployed, but participants are asked to visit HeadshotBooker.com for details and schedule a time to be photographed. More than 200 photographers will participate across all 50 states, creating pop-up studios at nearly every Brookfield retail location nationwide. Headshots will be provided to participants on site through event photo sharing platform SpotMyPhotos.

"Our community, like so many others, was hit hard by COVID-19 and I was looking for ways to help our neighbors get back on their feet, one of my skill sets includes headshot photography and I thought it was the perfect way to help out" said Carl Armijo who noted that, according to LinkedIn, people who include headshots receive 21 times more profile views and 9 times more 'connection' requests. "I heard about what Headshot Booker and Brookfield Properties were doing across the country and I wanted to be a part of it. I Am excited and grateful to be able to contribute to such a great initiative."

10,000 Headshots is the brainchild of Tony Taafe, who co-founded Headshot Booker with renowned portrait photographer, Peter Hurley and national event photographer, Lauren Lieberman. Taafe recalled the struggles his dad had with unemployment and the impact it had on his entire family. "I know firsthand that the effects of unemployment extend well beyond an individual," he explains. "My dad was the hardest working person I ever met. He was in construction so the work wasn't consistent and he had almost zero job security. "Unemployment impacts everyone and everything associated with that
person,"

"We are proud and excited to host the 10,000 Headshots initiative across our portfolio," said Brookfield Properties Chief Marketing Officer Michelle Snyder. "As we continue to welcome guests back to our centers, we are grateful for this opportunity to help the members of our communities that have been negatively impacted by the pandemic." Snyder emphasized that safety for all participants is a core focus, and each photographer will follow specific protocols to ensure safe distancing and hygiene practices throughout the day.

The base price for a high quality, professional headshot starts around $250, which equates to more than $2.5 million in collective services these photographers will provide through this initiative.

In addition to Headshot Booker, Brookfield Properties, and SpotMyPhotos, additional support is provided by Canon USA, Tether Tools, and PhotoFlashDrive.

ABOUT CARL ARMIJO PHOTOGRAPHY
Carl Armijo is a local Louisville Kentucky Headshot Photographer and his passion is to help coach you to look your best, to improve your online image presence and help position you as an expert in your field. He truly believes that a great headshot can be a game changer in your job search. Learn more at http://www.carlarmijo.com

