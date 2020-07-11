News By Tag
Upcoming Virtual Summit Explores Strategies for Creating and Implementing Solutions for Time Series
By: MediaOps
Offering a unique learning experience with 11 distinguished speakers from InfluxData, Google, RedMonk, Microsoft, AWS and more.
Boca Raton, Fla., July 15, 2020 — MediaOps is excited to announce the Time Series Virtual Summit, an interactive virtual experience for those who are passionate or curious about time series data. Attendees will gain firsthand knowledge and inspiration from developers and open source project members on how time series data can be used to optimize solutions and obtain real-time visibility into stacks, sensors and systems.
The event will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, starting at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT). The six-hour summit consists of 10 educational sessions that cover a range of topics including managing risk in decentralized networks, using observability to derive deep insights into user experience, and operating Flux, InfluxData's functional data scripting language. To register, visit: https://timeseriessummit.com/
The Time Series Virtual Summit features a stellar lineup of experts, including:
• James Governor, Analyst and Co-founder at RedMonk
• Lee Fox, Partner Solution Architect at AWS
• Sameer Farooqui, Strategic Cloud & Big Data Engineer at Google
• Jon Herlocker, President and CEO at Tignis
• Russ Savage, Director of Product Management at InfluxData
In addition to sessions, attendees can visit the virtual exhibit hall to interact with partner sponsors including AWS, Google, Microsoft, Nortal, Tardigrade and Tignis. The chat functionality allows attendees to network with speakers and other conference participants. Everyone who attends live on July 16 will have a chance to win one of five Amazon gift cards.
For more information, visit https://timeseriessummit.com.
ABOUT INFLUXDATA
InfluxData is the creator of InfluxDB, the open source time series database. InfluxDB is purpose-built to handle the massive volumes of time-stamped data produced by IoT devices, applications, networks, containers and computers. The company helps developers and organizations, such as IBM, Visa, Siemens, Tesla and NASA, store and analyze real-time data, empowering them to build transformative monitoring, analytics, and IoT applications quicker and to scale. InfluxData is headquartered in San Francisco with a workforce distributed throughout the U.S. and across Europe. For more information, visit www.influxdata.com and follow @InfluxDB (https://twitter.com/
ABOUT MEDIAOPS
MediaOps is the place to tell your story. The people behind DevOps.com, Security Boulevard, Container Journal, Digital Anarchist and TechStrong TV, MediaOps is an omniversal media provider, delivering a broad array of content, over an ever increasing number of channels. In the areas of digital transformation, DevOps, cybersecurity and cloud native, MediaOps properties are a leading destination, attracting and engaging a thriving online community of technology professionals around the world. Resources include award-winning editorial, creation of high-quality custom content, and multimedia production and distribution. As the leaders in these emerging segments, MediaOps' properties are powerful, integrated marketing and communication platforms to help clients maximize campaign ROI and paid media investments. https://mediaops.com (https://mediaops.io/)
Rebecca Auguste
rebecca@mediaops.com
(561) 430-3347
